Headlines

Honda Elevate SUV production begins in India ahead of September launch

Dream Girl 2 new poster out: Ayushmann Khurrana introduces Ananya Panday as Pari

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan for these days

Delhi: Dengue control workers go on strike as cases rise in national capital

Amid divorce buzz, Fardeen Khan’s old interview on his wife and kids being the centre of his world resurfaces

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Honda Elevate SUV production begins in India ahead of September launch

Dream Girl 2 new poster out: Ayushmann Khurrana introduces Ananya Panday as Pari

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan for these days

Indian cricketers imagined as Hindu monks by AI

AI reimagines CID as Hollywood 80s detective show

Respiratory disease: 5 superfoods to fight Bronchitis

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Manipur viral video case: Sexual assault survivors move fresh plea in Supreme Court, hearing today

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Bro box office collection day 3: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's comedy mints Rs 87 crore in opening weekend

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection day 3: Karan Johar film mints ₹80 crore worldwide in first weekend

Meet Atul Kapoor and Vijay Vikram Singh, Bigg Boss' voices, know how much they earn per season

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan for these days

The IMD said that the northwest weather forecast indicates light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall during the period from Tuesday to Friday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 03:34 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that heavy to very heavy downpour is likely to continue over east and east central India during the next three days, while an increase in rainfall activity is expected over the northwest during Wednesday and Thursday.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said that the northwest weather forecast indicates light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall during the period from Tuesday to Friday.

“Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh are expected to experience this rainfall on all four days. Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh will likely see it from Wednesday to Friday. Himachal Pradesh and East Rajasthan will have rainy days Thursday and Friday. Punjab can expect rain on Thursday,” said the weather forecast agency.

In addition, there is a possibility of isolated very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday, and over East Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.
Moving to Central India, light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is predicted from Tuesday to Thursday.

“East Madhya Pradesh will likely experience it on all three days, while north Chhattisgarh will have rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Northwest Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are expected to receive rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. There's also a chance of isolated very heavy rainfall over East Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday,” it said.

In East India, the forecast calls for light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rainfall at isolated places from Monday to Friday.

“Bihar will likely experience these conditions during the entire period, while Odisha will have it from Monday to Thursday. Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand will have rainy days from Monday to Wednesday. Sub-Himalaya West Bengal and Sikkim can expect rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday,” the IMD predicted.

Moreover, there is a possibility of isolated very heavy rainfall over Odisha from Monday to Wednesday, over Jharkhand on Tuesday and Wednesday, and over Gangetic West Bengal on Tuesday. Sub-Himalaya West Bengal and Sikkim may experience isolated very heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

The IMD further predicted that in Northeast India, the weather forecast indicates light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall throughout the next five days, with isolated very heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

In West India, the prediction is light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall, particularly over Konkan, Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next five days.”

There is a possibility of very heavy rainfall on Thursday in these regions,” said the IMD.

“South India is likely to get light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Coastal Karnataka from Wednesday to Friday. The remaining regions of South India are expected to have reduced rainfall activity during this time."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Dream Girl 2 new poster out: Ayushmann Khurrana introduces Ananya Panday as Pari

Mukesh Ambani-backed firm responds to layoff reports with billionaire’s mega integration plan underway

Situation in Manipur 'very serious', govt not taking strong steps: Opposition MPs after visiting state

Bro box office collection day 1: Pawan Kalyan film beats Waltair Veerayya, takes massive opening of Rs 30 crore

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE