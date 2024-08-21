Twitter
India

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states; light rain expected in Delhi

The IMD has issued an orange alert for several states. Moreover light rain is expected in the national capital today, i.e., August 21.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 11:04 AM IST

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states; light rain expected in Delhi
Representative Image (Photo credit: Pexels.com)
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in states including -- Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, Kerala, Assam, and Meghalaya -- for today. 

Moreover, isolated areas in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days, as per the weather department. 

As per the latest forecast of IMD, isolated heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh is likely on August 21, 25, and 26; in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan through August 26; and in Uttar Pradesh until August 24.

The MeT department has also issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Konkan and Goa on August 24. 

Light rain in Delhi:

According to the IMD, the national capital is expected to receive light rain with cloudy weather today, i.e., August 21. Moreover, the temperatures are expected to remain between a high of around 33 degrees Celsius and a low of about 25 degrees Celsius.

 

 

In addition, the weather department has also predicted light rain or thundershowers in Delhi from August 22 to 26. 

Yellow alert in parts of Himachal Pradesh:

The IMD has sounded yellow alert, signifying low to moderate flash flood risk for Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts of Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, as many as 126 people have lost their lives in the rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon. 

Heavy rainfall in Tripura:

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tripura in the next to days. According to the the MeT department, the incessant rainfall is the result of the influence of the low-pressure area persisting over central parts of Bangladesh and the neighbourhood region.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
