Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states during next few days, check complete forecast

The light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms accompanied with lightning is likely to take place over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a medium to moderate flash flood risk expected across a few watersheds and neighbourhoods in the Assam districts of Karimganj and Cachar as well as the east and west Khasi Hill, Jaintia Hill, and South Garo Hill. It further indicated that isolated areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to suffer significant rainfall, while the southern interior of Karnataka is likely to have thunderstorms and lightning.

According to the Met Office, the conditions are suitable for the Southwest Monsoon to be withdrawn in the upcoming 48 hours from the remaining areas of East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, some portions of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Central Arabian Sea.

North Coastal Andhra Pradesh continues to have cyclonic circulation, which is present in areas between 3.1 km and 4.5 km above mean sea level. Lakshadweep and areas between 1.5 km and 3.1 km above mean sea level continue to be covered by the cyclonic circulation.

The majority of the country's maximum temperatures won't fluctuate significantly, according to the weather service. "Isolated to scattered rainfall likely over parts of East India," IMD said in a statement.

The majority of the country, including East and West Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, West and East Rajasthan, West and East Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Saurashtra, Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana, will experience dry weather, according to the weather department.