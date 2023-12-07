Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states; check latest forecast for next 3 days

Moreover, there is a good chance of isolated pockets of dense fog on Friday and Saturday morning over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Over the weekend, similar weather is predicted for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya.

The India Meteorological Department has released its most recent bulletin, which indicates that starting tomorrow, there will likely be isolated significant rains over the southern peninsula of India. Moreover, there is a good chance of isolated pockets of dense fog on Friday and Saturday morning over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

Check out the weather forecast for upcoming days:

Today is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall in several areas throughout Assam and Meghalaya as well as isolated heavy rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. After that, the likelihood of rainfall decreases.

Over the next five days, there is a high probability of mild to moderate rainfall in certain areas accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Kerala and Mahe, and over the next three days, across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Lakshadweep. It is also quite probable that there will be isolated, intense rainfall over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep on December 8 and 9.

Situation in Chennai

Chennai's position is getting worse in the meantime. In a flood-like situation in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, brought on by Cyclone Michaung's heavy rainfall, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that the Central Government would provide all assistance possible. He also mentioned that the first installment of the Central share to the SDRF, which is worth Rs 450 crore, has been released.

After doing an aerial inspection, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with the Chief Minister one-on-one and held a review conference with the relevant officials to evaluate the ground situation in the state affected by the storm. He went on to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is directly in charge of the crisis response and is saddened by the number of deaths in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from ANI)