Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states; check latest forecast for next 3 days

Headlines

Watch: Indian cricket team players use their trolleys as umbrellas in South Africa, video goes viral

Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrates one year of his music album Sukoon, fans call it ‘pure bliss’

Meet man who left school after class 8, later built Rs 13,103 crore company, know about his business empire

Effortlessly remove wrinkles: Say goodbye to ironing with premium and powerful clothes steamers on Amazon

'When the world is....': Gautam Gambhir's cryptic post after heated altercation with S Sreesanth in LLC

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Indian cricket team players use their trolleys as umbrellas in South Africa, video goes viral

Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrates one year of his music album Sukoon, fans call it ‘pure bliss’

Effortlessly remove wrinkles: Say goodbye to ironing with premium and powerful clothes steamers on Amazon

8-morning habits that reduce belly fat

Highest individual ODI score in a losing cause

Difference between percent and percentile

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali celebrates one year of his music album Sukoon, fans call it ‘pure bliss’

Pushpa actor Jagadeesh Prathap Bhandari arrested after junior artiste he allegedly harassed dies

The Archies Twitter review: Netizens hail Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda's debut, but call film Zoya Akhtar's 'weakest work'

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states; check latest forecast for next 3 days

Moreover, there is a good chance of isolated pockets of dense fog on Friday and Saturday morning over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Over the weekend, similar weather is predicted for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 10:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India Meteorological Department has released its most recent bulletin, which indicates that starting tomorrow, there will likely be isolated significant rains over the southern peninsula of India. Moreover, there is a good chance of isolated pockets of dense fog on Friday and Saturday morning over Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

Over the weekend, similar weather is predicted for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam and Meghalaya.

Check out the weather forecast for upcoming days:

Today is expected to bring light to moderate rainfall in several areas throughout Assam and Meghalaya as well as isolated heavy rainfall over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. After that, the likelihood of rainfall decreases.

Over the next five days, there is a high probability of mild to moderate rainfall in certain areas accompanied by isolated thunderstorms and lightning over Kerala and Mahe, and over the next three days, across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Lakshadweep. It is also quite probable that there will be isolated, intense rainfall over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep on December 8 and 9.

Situation in Chennai

Chennai's position is getting worse in the meantime. In a flood-like situation in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, brought on by Cyclone Michaung's heavy rainfall, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday that the Central Government would provide all assistance possible. He also mentioned that the first installment of the Central share to the SDRF, which is worth Rs 450 crore, has been released.

After doing an aerial inspection, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with the Chief Minister one-on-one and held a review conference with the relevant officials to evaluate the ground situation in the state affected by the storm. He went on to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is directly in charge of the crisis response and is saddened by the number of deaths in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Animal box office collection day 6: Ranbir Kapoor film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 500 crore worldwide

Meet man who graduated at 17, left high-paying job of CEO, built Rs 20000 crore company, now is...

Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput fulfilled all his dreams from his bucket list: 'Jo jo usne likha tha..'

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva's school fee is...; know area covered, amenities

Keep your clothes organised with stylish and sturdy garment racks on Amazon

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE