Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rajesh and Rashmi Bothra, RB Investments founders, allegedly defrauded banks of Rs 12000 crore

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states; check full forecast for upcoming week

Viral video: Girl’s sizzling dance to Salman Khan's 'Le Le Mazaa Le' song sets internet on fire, watch

Where is Bangladesh's St. Martin Island that ex-PM Sheikh Hasina accused US of trying to control?

Man slaps and kicks donkey repeatedly in viral video, instant karma strikes back

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Was Arshad Nadeem tested for doping? Will Neeraj Chopra get Olympic gold? Know the truth behind viral claim

Was Arshad Nadeem tested for doping? Will Neeraj Chopra get Olympic gold? Know the truth behind viral claim

Rajesh and Rashmi Bothra, RB Investments founders, allegedly defrauded banks of Rs 12000 crore

Rajesh and Rashmi Bothra, RB Investments founders, allegedly defrauded banks of Rs 12000 crore

Viral video: Girl’s sizzling dance to Salman Khan's 'Le Le Mazaa Le' song sets internet on fire, watch

Viral video: Girl’s sizzling dance to Salman Khan's 'Le Le Mazaa Le' song sets internet on fire, watch

8 snakes with deadliest fangs

8 snakes with deadliest fangs

This Indian palace has been underwater for 221 years without damage

This Indian palace has been underwater for 221 years without damage

10 amazing images of stars captured by NASA

10 amazing images of stars captured by NASA

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Mukesh Khanna slams Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh for doing pan masala ads; says he scolded Akshay: 'Pakad ke maarna chahiye'

Mukesh Khanna slams Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh for doing pan masala ads; says he scolded Akshay: 'Pakad ke maarna chahiye'

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

Not Dhanush, this star kid was Aanand L Rai's first choice for Raanjhanaa, he wasn't cast because...

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra jams with Saba Azad, pauses his ramp walk for his 'all-time favourite' superstar, fans react

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states; check full forecast for upcoming week

Earlier in the day, it was reported that heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Ambala city on Sunday, disrupting normal life and causing water logging in the city.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 06:09 PM IST

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several states; check full forecast for upcoming week
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After a spell of incessant rainfall in the capital city of Delhi, several areas of the city faced waterlogging on Sunday.

Visuals from the Najafgarh area from West Delhi show severe waterlogging on the road, aggravating the situation for the commuters.

Meanwhile, visuals from the Rohini Sector 23 show that people are playing and working out amid a downpour as rain lashed parts of the national capital.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Ambala city on Sunday, disrupting normal life and causing water logging in the city.

Commuters were seen wading through water-logged roads as heavy rainfall hit several parts of the city.

India Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorms and lightning with Moderate Rain over parts of Kurukshetra, Ambala, Yamunanagar, and Panchkula.

"Thunderstorm\Lightning with Moderate Rain very likely over parts of Kurukshetra, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Panchkula," IMD Chandigarh posted on X.

IMD Regional Centre New Delhi also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by moderate thunderstorms and lightning across several parts of Haryana

"Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by moderate thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to occur at Rajaund, Assandh, Jind, Gohana, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar (Haryana) Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar (Rajasthan)" Regional Meteorological Centre, New Delhi posted on X.

According to IMD, Haryana is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall till the 14th of August.

"Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh during 10th -16th; Jammu-KashmirLadakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, West Uttar Pradesh on 10th, 11th & during 14th - 16th; Punjab on 10th & 11th; Haryana-Chandigarh during 10th, 11th & 14th August," IMD said in a press release.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Baby penguins wow with Olympic-level diving skills, National Geographic declares them ‘medal winners’

Watch: Baby penguins wow with Olympic-level diving skills, National Geographic declares them ‘medal winners’

Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV launched in India; prices start at Rs...

Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV launched in India; prices start at Rs...

Not Deepika, Katrina; Karisma Kapoor wanted Ranbir Kapoor to marry this actress before his relationship with Alia Bhatt

Not Deepika, Katrina; Karisma Kapoor wanted Ranbir Kapoor to marry this actress before his relationship with Alia Bhatt

Meet India’s first female IAS officer, also second woman in country to crack UPSC exam, she is...

Meet India’s first female IAS officer, also second woman in country to crack UPSC exam, she is...

Now, you can buy iPhone15 for just Rs 44,600, but there’s one condition…

Now, you can buy iPhone15 for just Rs 44,600, but there’s one condition…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Inside pics of Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's luxurious honeymoon resort, price per night is Rs 31 lakh

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

Sobhita Dhulipala receives blessings, Naga Chaitanya dazzles in pattu pancha; unseen pics from their engagement go viral

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

From Canada to Bhutan: 5 countries with interesting nicknames

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Meet actress who gave blockbusters with Amitabh, Mithun, Sunny, refused working with Madhuri, left Bollywood, now...

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

Skincare: Benefits of using face toner at night for flawless skin

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement