Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab; check details

Rainfall observations from today indicate significant rainfall in various regions across North India, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 05:52 AM IST

North India is expected to continue experiencing heavy rainfall, particularly in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Delhi on Monday. The India Meteorological Department has provided a weather forecast for various regions:

Northwest India: Widespread light to moderate rainfall is anticipated, with isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Western Himalayan Region, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan. Uttar Pradesh may also experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall, while heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely from July 10-12.

West India: Expect light to moderate widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall continuing over Konkan and Goa, as well as the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat state for the next three days, followed by a decrease in rainfall.

East & Northeast India: Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is predicted, with isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur over the next five days. Odisha may experience isolated heavy rainfall, while Jharkhand will likely see it from July 10-12. Andaman & Nicobar Islands may have isolated heavy rainfall from Monday, and Bihar may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 11-13.

Central India: Light to moderate widespread rainfall is expected, with isolated heavy rainfall across the region over the next five days. West Madhya Pradesh may experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday.

South India: Prepare for light to moderate widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall in Coastal Karnataka and Kerala over the next five days.

In response to the heavy rain, several measures have been taken:

  • All schools in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad will remain closed on Monday.
  • Corporate offices have been advised to implement work-from-home arrangements.
  • Private schools in Gurugram will be closed on Monday.

Home Minister Amit Shah is closely monitoring the situation and has been in contact with relevant authorities in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.

Rainfall observations from today indicate significant rainfall in various regions across North India, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

 

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit
Meet news anchor-turned-actress Shruti Sodhi, set to make Bollywood debut with Ab Dilli Dur Nahin
New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset
Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit
6 Indian cricketers who faded away despite great start to their careers
