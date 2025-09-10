Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE Indian states till September 15, here's all you need to know

Several part of the country is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rains between September 12 and 15. Read here to know which states will receive heavy rainfall.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall across various parts of the country over the next five days. Continuous downpours are expected in Northeast India, East and Central India, North-Western hilly states, and the Southern Peninsular region.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these Indian states

The IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall in the northeastern states from September 9 to 11, with heavy rainfall expected in specific areas. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rains between September 12 and 15. In contrast, stable weather conditions are anticipated in states such as Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

According to the IMD, eastern Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive rainfall on September 9 and 10. Chhattisgarh is forecast to experience rain from September 9 to 13, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from September 9 to 11.

Bihar is predicted to have rainfall from September 9 to 12. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are set to see rainfall from September 9 to 14, with very heavy rainfall anticipated on September 9 and 10. Odisha is expected to experience rainfall from September 10 to 12, including extremely heavy rainfall on September 11. Additionally, Vidarbha is likely to have heavy rains between September 11 and 13.

Strong winds, with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 km per hour, predicted for Jammu and Kashmir

The weather department has issued a weather forecast for Northwest India, predicting heavy rainfall in eastern Uttar Pradesh on September 11, 12, and 15, and in the western part of the state on September 12. The forecast also includes rain in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, starting from September 13, and in Uttarakhand from September 12 to 14.

Furthermore, there is a possibility of strong winds, with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 km per hour, accompanied by thunderstorms in Jammu and Kashmir from September 12 to 15, and in Himachal Pradesh on September 12 and 13. Meanwhile, Kutch is expected to experience heavy rains on September 9. In addition, heavy rain warnings have been issued for Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, effective from September 13 to 15, and for Konkan and Goa on September 14 and 15.

Weather Update for southern part of the country

IMD has issued a weather forecast predicting rainfall in several regions. Rain is expected in Tamil Nadu from September 9 to 11. Kerala-Mahe and South Interior Karnataka are likely to receive rain from September 9 to 10. Coastal Andhra Pradesh-Yanam can expect rainfall from September 9 to 13, while Telangana is forecast to have rain from September 9 to 14. Additionally, North Interior Karnataka is predicted to experience rain from September 10 to 15.

A separate warning has been issued for strong winds in specific areas. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema are expected to experience strong winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph over the next five days.

The IMD has advised residents and local administrations in the affected states to remain vigilant. They caution that heavy rains may increase the risk of landslides in hilly areas and lead to waterlogging in low-lying regions.