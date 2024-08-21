Twitter
Kareena Kapoor wanted to date this Indian politician, kept looking at his photo: 'It would be interesting to...'

Bharat Bandh Today: BSP extends support to shutdown against Supreme Court verdict on SC/ST reservations

Viral video: Woman in saree shows off giant snake wrapped around her body, watch

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for these states; light rain expected in Delhi

Rishab Shetty says 'Bollywood shows India in bad light', netizens troll him, cite Kantara's scene: 'Pinching female...'

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

Kareena Kapoor wanted to date this Indian politician, kept looking at his photo: 'It would be interesting to...'

Bharat Bandh Today: BSP extends support to shutdown against Supreme Court verdict on SC/ST reservations

8 sweet dishes that Mughals brought to India

8 animals that have leopard-like pattern

7 beautiful birds that can sing

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kareena Kapoor wanted to date this Indian politician, kept looking at his photo: 'It would be interesting to...'

Meet actress who worked with stars, now lives with dogs, cows, snakes, Amitabh Bachchan rejected film with her due to..

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for these states; light rain expected in Delhi

The IMD has issued an orange alert for several states. Moreover light rain is expected in the national capital today, i.e., August 21.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 09:51 AM IST

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for these states; light rain expected in Delhi
Representative Image (Photo credit: Pexels.com)
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in states including -- Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, Kerala, Assam, and Meghalaya -- for today. 

Moreover, isolated areas in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next two days, as per the weather department. 

As per the latest forecast of IMD, isolated heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh is likely on August 21, 25, and 26; in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan through August 26; and in Uttar Pradesh until August 24.

The MeT department has also issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in Konkan and Goa on August 24. 

Light rain in Delhi:

According to the IMD, the national capital is expected to receive light rain with cloudy weather today, i.e., August 21. Moreover, the temperatures are expected to remain between a high of around 33 degrees Celsius and a low of about 25 degrees Celsius.

 

 

In addition, the weather department has also predicted light rain or thundershowers in Delhi from August 22 to 26. 

Yellow alert in parts of Himachal Pradesh:

The IMD has sounded yellow alert, signifying low to moderate flash flood risk for Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts of Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, as many as 126 people have lost their lives in the rain-related incidents since the onset of monsoon. 

Heavy rainfall in Tripura:

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tripura in the next to days. According to the the MeT department, the incessant rainfall is the result of the influence of the low-pressure area persisting over central parts of Bangladesh and the neighbourhood region.

 

