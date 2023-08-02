Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for several states including, UP, Bihar today; full list here

Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Karnataka are all predicted to experience significant rains; check full list here.

IMD has released an advisory for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall for Wednesday in Odisha in its most recent bulletin, which was published on August 1. Over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Goa, and Maharashtra, severe to extreme rainfall is quite possible. Additionally, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Karnataka are all predicted to experience significant rains.

Check the weather forecast for the next 5 days here:

East India: Over Bihar from August 1 to August 5, Odisha from August 1 to August 3, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand from August 1 to August 2, and Sub-2 Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from August 1 to August 4 are all expected to experience light to moderately heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. On August 1 and 2, 2023, isolated areas of very high rainfall are also quite likely to occur across West Bengal and Gangetic Odisha.

Central India: East Madhya Pradesh is predicted to get light to moderate scattered to widespread rainfall till August 4, north Chhattisgarh from August 3 to 4, west Madhya Pradesh from 2 to 4, and Vidarbha on August 2. On August 3, East Madhya Pradesh is also expected to have a few isolated, exceptionally strong downpours.

Northwest India: Light to moderate downpours, distributed to quite widespread with isolated heavy rainfall highly probable over Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh from August 1 to August 5; Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh from August 3 to August 5; and West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan from August 2 to August 5. There is also a chance of isolated extremely heavy rain in East Uttar Pradesh till August 3, in Uttarakhand from August 3 to 5, in Himachal Pradesh between August 3 and 4, and in West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on August 3.

Northeast India: Over the next five days, there is a very good chance of light to moderately heavy downpours over the area, with a small chance of extremely heavy rainfall on August 1st over Tripura.

West India: Light to moderate rain is likely to persist over Konkan, Goa, and the Madhya Pradesh ghat regions over the following five days, as well as across Marathwada on August 2 and the Gujarat Region on August 1, 4, and 5, 2023.

South India: There will likely be widespread light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall highly possible across coastal Karnataka till August 4, along with decreasing rainfall intensity over the other regions.