India

India

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for several states; check full forecast for upcoming week

Heavy rainfall on Sunday led to severe flooding in the Rama Krishna Puram area of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, submerging houses, and cars.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 07:15 PM IST

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall for several states; check full forecast for upcoming week
The depression over the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts has moved north-westwards to cross the southern state's coast near Kalingapatnam on Sunday, said the weather department.

"The depression over South Odisha and adjoining South Chhattisgarh and north Andhra Pradesh moved west-north-westwards with a speed of 17 kmph on September 1, 2024, over South Odisha and adjoining South Chhattisgarh near latitude 18.7°N and longitude 82.1°E, about 40 km south of Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh), 50 km north-east of Malkangiri (Odisha), 170 km northwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 220 km west of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), and 280 km east of Ramagundam (Telangana)," said the IMD.

"It is likely to move west-north-westwards across South Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours," it said.

Heavy rainfall on Sunday led to severe flooding in the Rama Krishna Puram area of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, submerging houses, and cars.

Police and NDRF teams-initiated rescue and relief operations, relocating affected residents to rehabilitation centres.

The IMD has also issued a weather warning for the next five days. The weather department forecast heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightening for Sunday.

For the following four days, isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are expected to experience thunderstorms with lightning.

On Saturday, a house in Mogalrajapuram collapsed due to a rock falling from a hill, resulting in the death of a woman. Two other women were hospitalized and their condition was said to be stable.

According to the officials, the house collapsed after a rock fell from the top of the hill amid heavy rainfall. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting on Saturday, instructing officials to remain vigilant and alert in rain-affected areas.

He also directed the declaration of school holidays in regions experiencing heavy rainfall, the installation of warning boards near overflowing streams and rivers, and the issuance of alert messages to mobile phones.

Naidu warned of potential hazards, including falling power lines and trees due to strong winds and rain.

Parts of Vijayawada and Warangal in Telangana were affected by rain on Saturday, leading to waterlogging in several areas.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
