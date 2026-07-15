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Weather Update: IMD predicts 'heavy rainfall' alert for Odisha, Bihar, Assam and Northeast as low pressure forms in Bay of Bengal

A low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal prompted IMD to issue heavy rainfall alerts for Odisha, Bihar, Maharashtra, Assam and Northeast.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 15, 2026, 12:33 PM IST

Weather Update: IMD predicts 'heavy rainfall' alert for Odisha, Bihar, Assam and Northeast as low pressure forms in Bay of Bengal
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The India Meteorological Department has issued a high alert for Odisha and several other states as a low-pressure system forms over the North Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to bring 'extremely heavy rainfall' to parts of East India in the next 60 hours. At the same time, floods in Assam have affected 37,032 people across six districts.

IMD issues alert for Odisha and 22 States

According to the IMD bulletin on Wednesday, an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Bangladesh is likely to develop into a low-pressure area in the next 24 hours. On July 14 and 15, there will be isolated 'extremely heavy rainfall' over Odisha, according to the weather office. Heavy rains have already begun to fall in several areas of the state, including Puri.

The IMD issued a warning for traffic interruption in large cities, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and localised flooding. Over the next sixty hours, 22 states are expected to experience increased monsoon activity. Over the next seven days, more rainfall is predicted in the Western Himalayan region, East and Northeast India and East Uttar Pradesh.

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The last 24 hours had 12-20 cm of rainfall in Bihar. Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh are under heavy rainfall advisories for Northeast India. Meghalaya and portions of West Bengal are under an 'extremely heavy' warning for today. More rain is predicted for Uttarakhand in the Western Himalayas starting on July 15. Heavy periods are expected in Himachal Pradesh and J&K before the end of the week.

Assam Floods: 37,032 Affected, Lakhimpur worst hit

Floods in Assam have affected 37,032 people across 6 districts, including Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, and Dhemaji, with Lakhimpur the worst hit. One person died in Sonitpur. Over 1,100 hectares of crops were submerged and 73 houses were damaged. 20 relief centres are operational, helping 6,984 people. SDRF rescued 16 people by boat.

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