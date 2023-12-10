Headlines

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer: Ananya, Adarsh, Siddhant strive to balance love, friendship while exploring digital world

IND vs SA: Star bowler set to miss first T20I against South Africa, doubtful for the series

INDIA bloc to hold next round of meetings on Dec 19, to work on 'Main Nahin, Hum' motto

'Want to gift parents dream car': UP Warriorz signee Vrinda Dinesh on getting INR 1.3 cr in WPL 2024 auction

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain, dense fog in several states for next 3 days; check latest forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer: Ananya, Adarsh, Siddhant strive to balance love, friendship while exploring digital world

IND vs SA: Star bowler set to miss first T20I against South Africa, doubtful for the series

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Teams to win most matches in IPL history

7 surprising uses of vinegar

7 TV stars who bought luxurious houses at young age 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Israel Hamas War: Indian-origin Israeli soldier Gil Daniels killed in gunfight with Hamas

Finally! Selena Gomez confirms dating Benny Blanco, shares adorable picture with beau

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni to Shikhar Dhawan, Indian cricketers we might see in action for the last time

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer: Ananya, Adarsh, Siddhant strive to balance love, friendship while exploring digital world

Not Ranveer Singh, but this actor was YRF’s first choice opposite Anushka Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat

Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal’s sizzling pics from Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam set go viral, fans call them ‘hot pair’

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain, dense fog in several states for next 3 days; check latest forecast here

In its forecast on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that over the next two to three days, there is a very good chance of light to moderate rainfall, isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 07:12 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The country has been experiencing heavy fog and a dip in temperature in some areas as winter approaches. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on Monday and Tuesday, as well as isolated pockets over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim tomorrow, are predicted to see dense fog in the morning hours.

In its forecast on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that over the next two to three days, there is a very good chance of light to moderate rainfall, isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

On December 10, isolated, intense rain will likely fall over Kerala. On December 12, hailstorms are also possible in a few scattered locations over Sikkim and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, the IMD continued. Along with significant rainfall and wind damage, Cyclone Michaung caused fatalities when it hit Tamil Nadu earlier this month. It also caused damage to buildings and infrastructure.

A thorough assessment meeting involving all 15 zones of Chennai City was held on Saturday to examine solid waste management, sanitation, and public health in the wake of the storm's damage in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram districts.

Check the weather forecast for the next 3 days:

Over the next three days, there is a good chance of mild to moderate rainfall in several locations, sporadic thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Kerala and Mahe. There's also a good possibility of isolated, intense rain today in Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu.

During the following five days, there won't be any noteworthy weather throughout the remaining portions of the nation. On December 12, there is a chance of hail in isolated areas over West Bengal and Sikkim in the Sub-Himalayan region.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral! Himanshi Khurana shares screenshot of her breakup chat with Asim Riaz: 'I was quiet for a reason'

Bobby Deol breaks silence on sons Aryaman and Dharam's Bollywood debut: 'Both my boys have...'

Meet man who failed in school, first salary was just Rs 11000, built three companies, now earns in...

Yash 19 title revealed: Actor announces his next film Toxic, first look out, fans say 'only toxicity that is approved'

Meet brothers who are founders of Rs 30,000 crore firm, earn Rs 53 lakh per day, their salaries are...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE