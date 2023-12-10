Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain, dense fog in several states for next 3 days; check latest forecast here

In its forecast on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that over the next two to three days, there is a very good chance of light to moderate rainfall, isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

The country has been experiencing heavy fog and a dip in temperature in some areas as winter approaches. Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on Monday and Tuesday, as well as isolated pockets over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim tomorrow, are predicted to see dense fog in the morning hours.

On December 10, isolated, intense rain will likely fall over Kerala. On December 12, hailstorms are also possible in a few scattered locations over Sikkim and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, the IMD continued. Along with significant rainfall and wind damage, Cyclone Michaung caused fatalities when it hit Tamil Nadu earlier this month. It also caused damage to buildings and infrastructure.

A thorough assessment meeting involving all 15 zones of Chennai City was held on Saturday to examine solid waste management, sanitation, and public health in the wake of the storm's damage in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Kanchipuram districts.

Check the weather forecast for the next 3 days:

Over the next three days, there is a good chance of mild to moderate rainfall in several locations, sporadic thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over Kerala and Mahe. There's also a good possibility of isolated, intense rain today in Kerala and southern Tamil Nadu.

During the following five days, there won't be any noteworthy weather throughout the remaining portions of the nation. On December 12, there is a chance of hail in isolated areas over West Bengal and Sikkim in the Sub-Himalayan region.