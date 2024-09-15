Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

‘I had fractured my....’: Neeraj Chopra's big Diamond League final revelation

Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy, moderate rainfall for several states; check full forecast for upcoming week

Watch: Woman sarpanch surprises IAS Tina Dabi with her fluent English, video goes viral

Meet Indian who once studied under tree, lacked basic amenities, now has Rs 96960 crore net worth, is world’s richest...

Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM: Here are top contenders to replace AAP chief

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
‘I had fractured my....’: Neeraj Chopra's big Diamond League final revelation

‘I had fractured my....’: Neeraj Chopra's big Diamond League final revelation

Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy, moderate rainfall for several states; check full forecast for upcoming week

Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy, moderate rainfall for several states; check full forecast for upcoming week

Watch: Woman sarpanch surprises IAS Tina Dabi with her fluent English, video goes viral

Watch: Woman sarpanch surprises IAS Tina Dabi with her fluent English, video goes viral

8 superfoods that help prevent heart blockages

8 superfoods that help prevent heart blockages

9 Indian films that led to violent protests

9 Indian films that led to violent protests

6 smallest railway stations in India, know what makes them special

6 smallest railway stations in India, know what makes them special

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहान�ी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This expensive film rejected by Deepika Padukone, gave Katrina Kaif her biggest blockbuster

This expensive film rejected by Deepika Padukone, gave Katrina Kaif her biggest blockbuster

Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Sonali Singh reveals his US concert generated revenue of Rs 234 crore: 'One ticket sold for...'

Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Sonali Singh reveals his US concert generated revenue of Rs 234 crore: 'One ticket sold for...'

HomeIndia

India

Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy, moderate rainfall for several states; check full forecast for upcoming week

Along with it, the IMD has issued a warning for "very heavy to heavy rainfall" at a few places over Gangetic West Bengal, including Kolkata and "extremely heavy rainfall" at isolated places over south Gangetic West Bengal for today.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 05:45 PM IST

Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy, moderate rainfall for several states; check full forecast for upcoming week
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the deep depression that was formed over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh has moved slowly westward and subsequently, within the duration of 24 hours, its intensity will gradually weaken into a 'depression'.

Along with it, the IMD has issued a warning for "very heavy to heavy rainfall" at a few places over Gangetic West Bengal, including Kolkata and "extremely heavy rainfall" at isolated places over south Gangetic West Bengal for today.

According to the IMD, the deep depression formed over Gangetic West Bengal is likely to move slowly and maintain its intensity of deep depression till Sunday evening while it will gradually weaken into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours.

In a post on microblogging site X, the IMD wrote, "Deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal moved slowly westward with a speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 15th September 2024, over the same region near latitude 22.6° N and longitude 88.0° E, about 40 km west-northwest of Kolkata (West Bengal), 130 km east-southeast of Bankura (West Bengal), 190 km east of Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and 290 km east-southeast of Ranchi (Jharkhand)."

The post added, "It is likely to move slowly, nearly westwards across Gangetic West Bengal and maintain its intensity of deep depression till evening of today, the 15th September. Thereafter, it will continue to move nearly westwards across Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours. The deep depression is under continuous surveillance by the Doppler Weather Radar at Kolkata."

The IMD has also issued an alert of "very heavy to heavy rainfall" for today at isolated places of Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

According to a press release dated September 14, the IMD said, "Light to moderate rainfall at most places is very likely, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Gangetic West Bengal and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Gangetic West Bengal on 14th ; heavy rainfall at isolated places on 15 th September."

The press release reads, "Odisha: Light to moderate rainfall at most places is very likely with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Odisha and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Odisha on 14th and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 15th and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha 16th September."

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Stand-up comedian Gauri B says 'women in comedy were rare', talks about her journey from architect to performer

Stand-up comedian Gauri B says 'women in comedy were rare', talks about her journey from architect to performer

Friday The 13th: Why it's considered unlucky? Origin, history and superstitions

Friday The 13th: Why it's considered unlucky? Origin, history and superstitions

This 2016 film rejected by Kangana Ranaut, gave Anushka Sharma the biggest blockbuster of her career

This 2016 film rejected by Kangana Ranaut, gave Anushka Sharma the biggest blockbuster of her career

Amid sudden resignation, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to vacate chief minister's house within....

Amid sudden resignation, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to vacate chief minister's house within....

Meet Kumar Rocker, first Indian origin player to appear in Major League Baseball

Meet Kumar Rocker, first Indian origin player to appear in Major League Baseball

MORE

MOST VIEWED

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiyana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

Meet Ludhiyana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement