Weather Update: IMD predicts heavy, moderate rainfall for several states; check full forecast for upcoming week

Along with it, the IMD has issued a warning for "very heavy to heavy rainfall" at a few places over Gangetic West Bengal, including Kolkata and "extremely heavy rainfall" at isolated places over south Gangetic West Bengal for today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the deep depression that was formed over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh has moved slowly westward and subsequently, within the duration of 24 hours, its intensity will gradually weaken into a 'depression'.

According to the IMD, the deep depression formed over Gangetic West Bengal is likely to move slowly and maintain its intensity of deep depression till Sunday evening while it will gradually weaken into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours.

In a post on microblogging site X, the IMD wrote, "Deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal moved slowly westward with a speed of 8 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 15th September 2024, over the same region near latitude 22.6° N and longitude 88.0° E, about 40 km west-northwest of Kolkata (West Bengal), 130 km east-southeast of Bankura (West Bengal), 190 km east of Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and 290 km east-southeast of Ranchi (Jharkhand)."

The post added, "It is likely to move slowly, nearly westwards across Gangetic West Bengal and maintain its intensity of deep depression till evening of today, the 15th September. Thereafter, it will continue to move nearly westwards across Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh and weaken gradually into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours. The deep depression is under continuous surveillance by the Doppler Weather Radar at Kolkata."

The IMD has also issued an alert of "very heavy to heavy rainfall" for today at isolated places of Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

According to a press release dated September 14, the IMD said, "Light to moderate rainfall at most places is very likely, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Gangetic West Bengal and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Gangetic West Bengal on 14th ; heavy rainfall at isolated places on 15 th September."

The press release reads, "Odisha: Light to moderate rainfall at most places is very likely with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Odisha and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Odisha on 14th and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 15th and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha 16th September."