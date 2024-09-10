Twitter
India

Weather Update: IMD predicts extremely heavy rain in this state, light to moderate rain in these states; check forecast

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 08:02 PM IST

Weather Update: IMD predicts extremely heavy rain in this state, light to moderate rain in these states; check forecast
The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted light to moderate rainfall in Himachal Pradesh for the next couple of hours.

As per the forecast by IMD, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in Bilaspur, Una, Harimpur, Solan and Kangra districts.

Additionally, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Solan districts are expected to receive light rainfall for the next two to three hours.

Meanwhile, on September 9, a red alert was issued for Odisha for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several Odisha districts given the further intensification of the depression into a deep depression.

Manorama Mohanty, Director, IMD Bhubaneswar, said that the deep depression lies over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and about 50 KM east southeast of Puri.

"It's likely to cross the Odisha coast near Puri by the next 3 hours today. Due to this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red alert, extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha's districts of Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khordha, Boudh, Balangir and Puri, including Malkangiri, during next 24 hours. However, Orange alert and heavy to heavy rainfall have been issued for several districts," Mohanty said.

She further said that Malkangiri district recorded the highest 253 mm rainfall amount during last 24 hours.

"Along with it, landslides and flood-like situations may take place in the hilly areas of Malkangiri district. Fishermen are advised not to venture deep sea areas at afternoon till September 11. Along with it, local cautionary single no -3 issued for maritime port," she added.

Meanwhile, the seasonal cumulative rainfall from June 1 to September 9 is 908.6mm that against its normal value of 1001.1mm.

"Monsoon, Seasonal cumulative rainfall realised during 1st June to #09thSeptember 2024 is 908.6mm against its normal value of 1001.1mm. During the period 1 district- Large Excess, 17 districts- Normal and rest 12 districts were in the Deficient category," Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar posted on X.

 
