IMD weather update: Heavy rain, thunderstorm predicted in several states today

Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 06:19 AM IST

With the monsoon trough active and continuing to be at a position south of its normal, very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Gujarat, the Western Ghat areas of Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa on Thursday and over Saurashtra and Kutch till Friday.

Isolated heavy to very rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Gujarat, the Ghat areas of Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa on Thursday.

Incessant showers lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas on Wednesday morning, leading to flooding in many low-lying areas and traffic snarls on roads, officials said.

At least 8 persons perished in different rain-related incidents as torrential rains continued to lash large parts of Maharashtra, Disaster Management officials said on Wednesday.

Check July 14 weather forecast here:

Very heavy rainfall

IMD has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Gujarat, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa.

The weather department also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka and Telangana.

Heavy rainfall

Places where heavy rainfall is predicted at isolated places are Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam & Meghalaya, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Marathawada, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, North Interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, Gusty winds and Squall (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Thunderstorm with lightning

Thunderstorm with lightning is also predicted at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

