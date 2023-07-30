Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi, Noida, NCR amid rain warning; check state-wise forecast

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert in Delhi NCR and other states as heavy rains continue to lash the capital, along with the nearby states.

As heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi and NCR on Friday and Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert in the national capital and NCR cities, predicting that moderate to heavy rains could continue for Sunday.

According to the recent weather forecast issued by the IMD, a yellow alert has been issued in Delhi NCR from July 28 to July 30, predicting that light to moderate rains can lash Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Faridabad, and other nearby cities in NCR.

Not just Delhi NCR, but a yellow alert has also been issued in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the midst of the heavy rains in the area. This comes just as the water levels of the Yamuna River have once again breached the danger mark, posing a threat of floods and waterlogging in Delhi.

According to the forecast, it is expected that light rains will continue in Delhi NCR on Sunday, with the minimum temperature in the city expected to settle at around 25 degrees Celsius.

Further, an orange alert has been issued in Maharashtra till August 1 due to heavy to very heavy rains in parts of the state such as Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik. It is expected that the heavy rains in Mumbai will cause waterlogging and disrupt traffic on Sunday and Monday.

Earlier, the IMD had issued a rainfall alert for Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar, predicting that the eastern states of the county will receive moderate to heavy rains over the weekend. These weather conditions are expected to prevail over the weekend.

IMD had predicted that heavy isolated rainfalls can occur in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and other northern states on July 29 and July 30. Heavy rains are expected to disrupt traffic and cause waterlogging in several parts of these states.

