Headlines

This ex-Ratan Tata employee is now Sachin Tendulkar’s business partner; runs massive hotel chain worth…

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

Mukesh Ambani-backed firm responds to layoff reports with billionaire’s mega integration plan underway

Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi, Noida, NCR amid rain warning; check state-wise forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This ex-Ratan Tata employee is now Sachin Tendulkar’s business partner; runs massive hotel chain worth…

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

AI imagines Star Wars characters in Barbie's signature pink

Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check educational qualification of Indian cricketers

9 Bollywood actors who starred in Pakistani films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

BB OTT 2: Salman Khan brutally trolled for bashing Elvish Yadav, questioning fans' loyalty; netizens call him 'biased'

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert in Delhi, Noida, NCR amid rain warning; check state-wise forecast

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert in Delhi NCR and other states as heavy rains continue to lash the capital, along with the nearby states.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 07:12 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi and NCR on Friday and Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert in the national capital and NCR cities, predicting that moderate to heavy rains could continue for Sunday.

According to the recent weather forecast issued by the IMD, a yellow alert has been issued in Delhi NCR from July 28 to July 30, predicting that light to moderate rains can lash Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Faridabad, and other nearby cities in NCR.

Not just Delhi NCR, but a yellow alert has also been issued in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the midst of the heavy rains in the area. This comes just as the water levels of the Yamuna River have once again breached the danger mark, posing a threat of floods and waterlogging in Delhi.

According to the forecast, it is expected that light rains will continue in Delhi NCR on Sunday, with the minimum temperature in the city expected to settle at around 25 degrees Celsius.

Further, an orange alert has been issued in Maharashtra till August 1 due to heavy to very heavy rains in parts of the state such as Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik. It is expected that the heavy rains in Mumbai will cause waterlogging and disrupt traffic on Sunday and Monday.

Earlier, the IMD had issued a rainfall alert for Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar, predicting that the eastern states of the county will receive moderate to heavy rains over the weekend. These weather conditions are expected to prevail over the weekend.

IMD had predicted that heavy isolated rainfalls can occur in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, and other northern states on July 29 and July 30. Heavy rains are expected to disrupt traffic and cause waterlogging in several parts of these states.

READ | Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for 14 states including UP, Assam, Bihar amid heavy rainfall; check details

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

The show must wait! 75th Emmy Awards postponed amid actors’ and writers’ strike — Event rescheduled for January 2024

Meet one of highest-paid CEOs who leads Rs 372000 crore company, his salary is...

Prabhas' Facebook page 'compromised' as hackers share viral videos of 'unlucky humans', actor issues statement

Delhi: Court grants former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh 1 day's exemption from personal appearance

Sanjay Dutt turns 64: Wife Maanayata’s emotional tribute melts hearts on social media — ‘Happy birthday my best half’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE