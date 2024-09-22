Twitter
Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for THESE areas as moderate showers likely in Mumbai, check forecast

Recently, Mumbai experienced minimal rainfall, recording just 173 mm in September, which is less than 50% of the city’s average of 360 mm.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 08:09 AM IST

Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for THESE areas as moderate showers likely in Mumbai, check forecast
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts, forecasting rainfall on Monday and Tuesday. While no official warnings have been given for Mumbai, the weather department predicts light to moderate showers with thunder activity starting Monday.

As of Saturday morning, the water levels in Mumbai’s seven lakes, which supply drinking water, reached 98.38% of their total capacity, totaling 14.23 lakh million liters. The official date for monsoon withdrawal in Mumbai is October 10.

Recently, Mumbai experienced minimal rainfall, recording just 173 mm in September, which is less than 50% of the city’s average of 360 mm. IMD data indicated that from Friday to Saturday morning, Colaba recorded no rainfall, while Santacruz measured 2.4 mm. Maximum temperatures hovered around 32 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures in the suburbs dropping to 25.4 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall, along with thundershowers, affecting Mumbai beginning Monday.

 

 

 

 

