Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi as temperature set to reach 44 degree Celsius

On Monday evening, some parts of Delhi received light drizzle with strong winds, which brought some relief to the people from scorching heat. At the same time, the India Meteorological Department has said that no improvement is expected in the condition of Delhi in the coming 2-3 days. Here the temperature is predicted to remain more than 40 degree Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has also warned that from April 26 to April 28, there will be no clouds in the sky in Delhi and adjoining areas, due to which there will be strong sun rays. The weather of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana will remain hot. IMD has also warned of heatwave during the day, asking people to remain alert.

A temperature is set to see soaring to 44 degrees Celsius by Thursday. A yellow alert warning of a heatwave spell in the national capital starting April 28 has been issued. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four colour codes for weather warnings - green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

Several parts of the national capital recorded their maximum temperature above the 42-degree mark on Monday, with Sports Complex being the warmest place in the city at 43.1 degrees Celsius, reported news agency PTI.

Another Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from April 28. If it is effective then there may be light rain with thunder and lightning. In Delhi's Safdarjung, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 42 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while in other parts it is likely to reach around 44 degrees.

Neighboring Gurugram, which recorded a maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, four notches above normal is forecast to increase the maximum temperature during the week and touch 46 degrees Celsius by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, IMD predicted that during the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh. On the other hand, light to moderate rain may occur over isolated parts of Northeast India, Sikkim, Kerala, South Coastal Karnataka and Interior Tamil Nadu.

Isolated light rain is possible over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, North Coast of Andhra Pradesh, South Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Western Himalayas. Heat wave conditions are possible over isolated parts of Gujarat, Bihar, North Madhya Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Interior Odisha, Rajasthan and South Uttar Pradesh.