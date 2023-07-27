Headlines

Wordle 768 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 27

IAF AFCAT 02/2023: Indian Air Force has announced exams dates, admit card to be out on this date

Ali Baba actor Sheezan Khan reunites with his co-stars after months, fans say 'we want Ali Baba 3'

Stone pelted at Vande Bharat train in UP’s Agra; Railways lost Rs 55 lakh due to stone pelting cases

Weather update: IMD issues red, yellow alerts till July 29 in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Telangana, check forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 768 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 27

IAF AFCAT 02/2023: Indian Air Force has announced exams dates, admit card to be out on this date

Meet Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, Virat Kohli's elder sister, played important role in his success, is married to...

Weight loss tips: Eat spinach (palak) to shed extra kilos

AI reimagines crossover of Harry Potter and Barbie

9 inspirational messages by Sunny Deol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

Ali Baba actor Sheezan Khan reunites with his co-stars after months, fans say 'we want Ali Baba 3'

Zareen Khan reveals how comparison with Katrina Kaif impacted her career, says 'industry didn't give me a chance...'

Nothing Compares 2 U singer Sinéad O'Connor passes away at 56

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD issues red, yellow alerts till July 29 in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Telangana, check forecast

Heavy rains have been lashing over Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and other states over the past week leading to waterlogging and landslides in different areas.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 07:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It was earlier forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) that light to moderate rain would fall in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh till July 26, but it is now anticipated that these weather conditions will last the entire week. 

Additionally, the Hindon River's rising water level has led to flooding and waterlogging in some areas of Uttar Pradesh. A picture has gone viral where hundreds of cars are submerged due to the Hindon River’s rising water level. 

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued several alerts for different states including Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh due to heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 29. 

A yellow alert has been issued by IMD for Delhi-NCR.  After intense showers throughout the day, Mumbai registered its wettest July ever on Wednesday with the month so far witnessing a record 1557.8 mm rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. 

(Also Read: Noida flood situation: Hindon river to reach danger water level mark soon after heavy rainfall)

Incessant heavy rains lashed Mumbai throughout the day, prompting the weather office to upgrade the 'orange' alert to 'red' with effect from Wednesday night till Thursday afternoon. 

The red alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, is valid from 8 pm on Wednesday till July 27 afternoon and covers Mumbai city and suburban areas.

BMC declares a holiday for all schools and colleges due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. Waterlogging has been reported in several areas of the city including Veera Desai Road, Andheri West and P’Dmello Road. 

Moderate to heavy rains have been predicted in UP’s Noida and Ghaziabad for over 4 days in Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram. 

Heavy rainfall is expected in Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim today. 

The weather forecast agency has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and South Interior Karnataka. 

Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Gujarat Region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Kerala & Mahe are expected to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This blockbuster featuring a superstar was first pan-India film; and it's not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Enthiran, Baahubali

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj soar in ICC Test rankings; Rohit Sharma enters top 10

Jawan: Is Thalapathy Vijay set for a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s next? Here’s what the stunt director revealed

As Musk changes Twitter’s identity, Zuckerberg announces new feature for Threads

Kevin Spacey breaks down after being declared not guilty in sexual assault case involving 4 men

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE