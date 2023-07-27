Weather update: IMD issues red, yellow alerts till July 29 in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Telangana, check forecast

Heavy rains have been lashing over Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh and other states over the past week leading to waterlogging and landslides in different areas.

It was earlier forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) that light to moderate rain would fall in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh till July 26, but it is now anticipated that these weather conditions will last the entire week.

Additionally, the Hindon River's rising water level has led to flooding and waterlogging in some areas of Uttar Pradesh. A picture has gone viral where hundreds of cars are submerged due to the Hindon River’s rising water level.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued several alerts for different states including Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh due to heavy to very heavy rainfall till July 29.

A yellow alert has been issued by IMD for Delhi-NCR. After intense showers throughout the day, Mumbai registered its wettest July ever on Wednesday with the month so far witnessing a record 1557.8 mm rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Incessant heavy rains lashed Mumbai throughout the day, prompting the weather office to upgrade the 'orange' alert to 'red' with effect from Wednesday night till Thursday afternoon.

The red alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, is valid from 8 pm on Wednesday till July 27 afternoon and covers Mumbai city and suburban areas.

BMC declares a holiday for all schools and colleges due to heavy rainfall in Maharashtra. Waterlogging has been reported in several areas of the city including Veera Desai Road, Andheri West and P’Dmello Road.

Moderate to heavy rains have been predicted in UP’s Noida and Ghaziabad for over 4 days in Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim today.

The weather forecast agency has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and South Interior Karnataka.

Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Gujarat Region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Kerala & Mahe are expected to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places.