Weather update: IMD issues 'red' alert in Uttarakhand for heavy rainfall, 'orange' alert in...; check details

A warning of ‘depression’ has also been issued for Madhya Pradesh and adjoining states. The weather is expected to impact these states for the next 9 hours.

India's top weather agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), issued a red alert on September 13 (today) for Uttarakhand and has warned of heavy rainfall in the state. In addition to this, IMD also issued an orange alert for several states across India including Orissa, Mizoram, Nagaland, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Manipur, and Tripura for today.

Severe showers are expected owing to the formation of a ‘low pressure’ area over Bangladesh.

A warning of ‘depression’ has also been issued for Madhya Pradesh and adjoining states. The weather is expected to impact these states for the next 9 hours.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), IMD said, "Depression over central Uttar Pradesh moved slowly lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of 12 Sep over the same region about 40 km west-southwest of Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh), 70 km west-northwest of Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh). Likely to continue to move north-eastwards and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area."

Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital and the adjoining NCR on Friday morning, i.e., September 13, causing traffic jams and waterlogging in several places. The national capital is likely to receive light rain showers on Saturday and Sunday as well.

In other news, the southwest monsoon is expected to start withdrawing from the country between September 19 and 25, IMD said on Thursday.

Typically, the southwest monsoon makes its onset over Kerala by June 1 and covers the entire country by July 8. It starts retreating from northwest India around September 17, withdrawing entirely by October 15.

Since June 1, when the four-month monsoon season starts, the country has received 836.7 mm rainfall, eight percent higher than the normal of 772.5 mm.

READ | 'Lady Macbeth': West Bengal Governor refuses to share 'any public platform' with CM Mamata Banerjee, know why