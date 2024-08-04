Twitter
Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for six states including Maharashtra, MP; check full forecast here

Earlier, several roads were damaged in the wake of cloudbursts and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh. 191 roads, including 3 National Highways, are closed due to landslides and rain

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 05:47 PM IST

Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for six states including Maharashtra, MP; check full forecast here
(Image source: ANI)
The Indian Meteorological Department, in its latest report, issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in western Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Gujarat, Konkan region, Goa and Central Maharashtra on Sunday.IMD scientist, Dr Naresh Kumar said, "Monsoon is in its active phase. There is a deep depression in North East MP.There is low pressure in Southwest Rajasthan. We expect extremely heavy rainfall in western Madhya Pradesh, eastern Rajasthan, Gujarat, Konkan region, Goa and Central Maharashtra for which we have also issued a red alert. There will be no rain in Delhi-NCR in the next two days."He further said that in the coming days, heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu."Heavy rainfall is expected in Kerala, Coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in coming days. In north-eastern states, heavy rainfall is expected.

When the monsoon trough comes to its near position, light to moderate rainfall is expected in Delhi," he added.Earlier, several roads were damaged in the wake of cloudbursts and flash floods in Himachal Pradesh. 191 roads, including 3 National Highways, are closed due to landslides and rain, a total of 294 electricity supply schemes are disrupted; and nearly 120 water supply schemes are hampered in the state.As per IMD, the monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Bikaner, Jaipur, Satna, the Centre of Depression over north Jharkhand and the neighbourhood, Bankura, Canning, then southeastwards to the northeast Bay of Bengal.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI/Reuters/PTI)

