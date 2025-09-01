Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; heavy rainfall expected in several districts

In Haryana, warnings have been issued for Karnal, Indri, Thanesar, Kaithal, Nilokheri, Radaur, Barara, Jagadhri, Chhachhrauli, Narayangarh, Panchkula, Guhla, Pehowa, Shahabad, Ambala, and Kalka. Chandigarh is also covered under the red alert.

ANI

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 01:40 PM IST

Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; heavy rainfall expected in several districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall over several districts on Monday.

The alert comes amid an active monsoon phase that has already triggered widespread showers across northern India in recent days.

According to the IMD's Nowcast, heavy rainfall is very likely in several districts of Punjab, including Malerkotla, Samana, Patiala, Nabha, Rajpura, Dera Bassi, Fatehgarh Sahib, Amloh, Mohali, Rampura Phul, Bassi Pathana, Khanna, Payal, Kharar, Khamanon, Ludhiana (East and West), Chamkaur Sahib, Samrala, Rupnagar, Bagha Purana, Faridkot, Moga, Zira, Shahkot, Sultanpur Lodhi, Khadur Sahib, Nihal Singhwala, Raikot, Jagraon, Phillaur, Nakodar, Phagwara, Kapurthala, Nawanshahr, Balachaur, Anandpur Sahib, Garhshankar, Nangal, Hoshiarpur, Baba Bakala, Batala, Bhulath and Dasua.

In Haryana, warnings have been issued for Karnal, Indri, Thanesar, Kaithal, Nilokheri, Radaur, Barara, Jagadhri, Chhachhrauli, Narayangarh, Panchkula, Guhla, Pehowa, Shahabad, Ambala, and Kalka. Chandigarh is also covered under the red alert.

The weather systems are currently favourable for heavy rainfall activity in the region, particularly due to strong monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal and localised convective developments.

"The intensity of rainfall is expected to increase over the next few hours, which could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and disruption of traffic," the department cautioned.

Authorities in both states have been directed to remain on high alert and take preventive measures to mitigate possible flood-like situations. Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay indoors during heavy spells, and follow updates issued by the district administrations.

The downpour has already affected several areas, with heavy rainfall reported since Sunday in Chandigarh, Mohali, Zirakpur, Kharar, and several parts of Punjab, raising concerns about overflowing drains, rising water levels in rivers, and potential damage to standing crops in agricultural belts. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

