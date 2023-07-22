Headlines

Gujarat weather news: Heavy rains batter Junagadh, cars, cattle swept away

This Bollywood film holds Guinness World Record for winning 92 awards, and it’s not Sholay, Lagaan or Veer-Zaara

Jaipur Shocker: Boyfriend kills woman who was going to get engaged to another man, hangs self in Jhunjhunu

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat amid heavy rainfall; check details

Watch: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur slams 'pathetic umpiring' after IND vs BAN 3rd ODI ends in tie

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gujarat weather news: Heavy rains batter Junagadh, cars, cattle swept away

This Bollywood film holds Guinness World Record for winning 92 awards, and it’s not Sholay, Lagaan or Veer-Zaara

Watch: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur slams 'pathetic umpiring' after IND vs BAN 3rd ODI ends in tie

9 mistakes you should avoid while eating fruits

10 richest actors in Punjabi cinema

Super glamorous photos of Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

This Bollywood film holds Guinness World Record for winning 92 awards, and it’s not Sholay, Lagaan or Veer-Zaara

This Bollywood star earned Rs 250 as his first salary, now charges up to Rs 70 crore per film

Watch: Mom-to-be Swara Bhasker flaunts baby bump, sets maternity fashion goals in new reel

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat amid heavy rainfall; check details

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for heavy rainfall in several states across India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 08:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several states, including Telangana, Gujarat, coastal Maharashtra, and Goa, as they are expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall on July 23. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for states like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chattisgarh, where very heavy rainfall is predicted. During this period, Raigad experienced exceptional heavy rainfall, as highlighted by the IMD.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to experience rainfall on July 23 and 24, while Punjab can expect it on July 25 and 26. Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi will see rainfall on July 22, 24, 25, and 26, and Uttar Pradesh on July 24 and 25. West Rajasthan will have rainfall on July 25, and East Rajasthan on July 23, 24, and 26.

Certain areas may experience isolated very heavy rainfall. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand might experience heavy rainfall on July 25 and 26, Punjab and West Rajasthan on Saturday, and East Rajasthan on July 25.

In central India, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is expected over the next five days. West India will also see light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The IMD specifically mentioned regions in south India that will have light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall on specific dates.

Also read: Delhi may face another flood as Yamuna water levels surge, officials issue warnings

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Rajan Raheja, who sold Rs 750 crore firm to one of Mumbai's richest men; Hint: Not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata

Akshay Kumar becomes first Bollywood star to break silence on Manipur violence: 'Shaken, disgusted to see...'

Which Indian airport is the smallest in the country? Know here

Manipur video shocker: Fake news led to women being paraded naked, raped; victim’s teen brother killed

This South star was assistant director in Amitabh Bachchan’s Sholay, now charges over Rs 100 crore per film

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE