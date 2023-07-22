Weather update: IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat amid heavy rainfall; check details

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for heavy rainfall in several states across India.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for several states, including Telangana, Gujarat, coastal Maharashtra, and Goa, as they are expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall on July 23. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued for states like Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Chattisgarh, where very heavy rainfall is predicted. During this period, Raigad experienced exceptional heavy rainfall, as highlighted by the IMD.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to experience rainfall on July 23 and 24, while Punjab can expect it on July 25 and 26. Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi will see rainfall on July 22, 24, 25, and 26, and Uttar Pradesh on July 24 and 25. West Rajasthan will have rainfall on July 25, and East Rajasthan on July 23, 24, and 26.

Certain areas may experience isolated very heavy rainfall. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand might experience heavy rainfall on July 25 and 26, Punjab and West Rajasthan on Saturday, and East Rajasthan on July 25.

In central India, light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is expected over the next five days. West India will also see light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The IMD specifically mentioned regions in south India that will have light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall on specific dates.

