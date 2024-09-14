Twitter
Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in West Bengal, Odisha, warns against flash floods in...

IMD issues red alerts for heavy rainfall in West Bengal and Odisha while warnings for several other states.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 01:55 PM IST

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rains in West Bengal, Odisha, warns against flash floods in...
Weather forecast today
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall on September 14, 2024, in the states of West Bengal and Odisha, issuing a red alert for these regions. Jharkhand is also on alert, with the IMD issuing an orange warning there due to the expected weather conditions.

Delhi Weather Update
In Delhi, a yellow alert has been issued as the Regional Meteorological Centre predicts a cloudy sky with light rain and possible thunderstorms. Rainfall in the capital is expected to ease after September 14, with another spell of wet weather likely beginning on September 18. The maximum temperature is forecasted to be around 32°C, with a minimum temperature of 21°C on Saturday.

The IMD has reported the development of a ‘depression’ and observed a ‘well-marked low-pressure area’ over northwest Uttar Pradesh and nearby areas. As a result, the department has also issued warnings for heavy rainfall and potential flash floods in the northern states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Uttarakhand
For Uttarakhand, the IMD forecast predicts heavy rain on September 14, with light to moderate rainfall across most areas. Some locations in the state may experience very heavy rain, while isolated areas could see extremely heavy downpours, leading to concerns about flooding and landslides.

Himachal Pradesh
In Himachal Pradesh, the weather agency has issued a flash flood warning for two districts—Shimla and Sirmaur. According to the latest weather update from September 13, the IMD noted that areas with already saturated soil are particularly at risk of surface runoff and flooding after the expected rain.

Uttar Pradesh and Haryana
The state of Uttar Pradesh is likely to see light to moderate rain at most locations, with heavy rainfall expected in a few areas. Meanwhile, Haryana may also experience light to moderate rainfall with some heavy downpours in isolated regions on September 14.

Rainfall Predictions for Other States
According to the IMD’s press release, heavy rain is expected over East Madhya Pradesh on September 17 and in Chhattisgarh on September 16. West Madhya Pradesh could see isolated very heavy rain on September 18 and 19, with similar rainfall in East Madhya Pradesh from September 16 to 19 and Chhattisgarh between September 14 and 17.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to stay updated on weather reports and take necessary precautions during this period of heavy rainfall and potential flash floods.

