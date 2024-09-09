Twitter
India

Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rainfall in Odisha, other states; check full forecast for this week

Manorama Mohanty, Director, IMD Bhubaneswar, said that the deep depression lies over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal and about 50 KM east southeast of Puri.

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 04:53 PM IST

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several Odisha districts in view of the further intensification of the depression into a deep depression.

Manorama Mohanty, Director, IMD Bhubaneswar, said that the deep depression lies over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal and about 50 KM east southeast of Puri.

"It's likely to cross the Odisha coast near Puri by the next 3 hours today. Due to this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red alert, extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall in Odisha's districts of Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khordha, Boudh, Balangir and Puri, including Malkangiri, during next 24 hours. However, Orange alert and heavy to heavy rainfall have been issued for several districts," Mohanty said.

She further said that Malkangiri district recorded the highest 253 mm rainfall amount during last 24 hours.

"Along with it, landslides and flood-like situations may take place in the hilly areas of Malkangiri district. Fishermen are advised not to venture deep sea areas at afternoon till September 11. Along with it, local cautionary single no -3 issued for maritime port," she added.

Meanwhile, the seasonal cumulative rainfall from June 1 to September 9 is 908.6mm that against its normal value of 1001.1mm.

"Monsoon, Seasonal cumulative rainfall realised during 1st June to #09thSeptember 2024 is 908.6mm against its normal value of 1001.1mm. During the period 1 district- Large Excess, 17 districts- Normal and rest 12 districts were in the Deficient category," Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar posted on X.

Earlier on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said that the well-marked low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has turned into a depression.

The IMD has forecast rain for many districts of Odisha for the next three days. The depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph, said the IMD.

It is very likely to move nearly northwards towards the north Odisha-West Bengal coasts and intensify into a deep depression during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Puri and Digha by noon on September 9.

Continuing to move further west-northwestwards, it is likely to move across Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand & adjoining north Chhattisgarh during the subsequent two days.

(with inputs from ANI)
