India

Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in this state, orange alert for these states; check full forecast

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 06:14 AM IST

Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in this state, orange alert for these states; check full forecast
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warnings for several regions in Rajasthan, as the state braces for another spell of intense monsoon showers.

A red alert has been issued in Sawai Madhopur, Karoli and Bharatpur. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted alongwith thunderstorms at isolated places in these areas. As per the IMD, waterlogging is also expected in the areas which could affect the daily lives of the people.

Additionally, an orange alert has been predicted in Jaipur City, Alwar, Sikar, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Dhaulpur, Dausa-Srinagar, Bikaner, Tonk and Hanumangarh. Light to medium rainfall can be expected in these areas alongwith heavy rainfall at isolated places. The IMD has warned of the flooding of the drainage places in these areas.

A yellow alert has also been issued in Kota, Boondi, Nagaur, Bhilwada, Bara and Chittorgarh. The areas could expect light to medium rainfall.

The alerts come as the monsoon season continues to bring widespread rainfall across the country, with Rajasthan being one of the latest areas to be affected.

Residents are advised to stay alert and take necessary precautions in light of the heavy rainfall predictions.

The IMD has advised the residents of the city to not seek shelter under trees. Additionally, the residents have also been advised to stay away from the drains and to not go out if necessary.

Karuali recorded 38 cm, and Panchana recorded 28 cm of rainfall till 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Earlier on August 1, three people, including a seven-year-old girl, were missing and feared drowned after rainwater entered the basement of a house in Rajasthan's Jaipur and caused flooding on Thursday, police said.

 
