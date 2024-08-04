Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in these states for next 2 days, check details

A deep depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh and a low-pressure area over West Rajasthan are expected to trigger significant rainfall in several states on Sunday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). States including Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh are among those likely to be affected.

As of 11:30 PM, the deep depression was centered 50 km north-northeast of Satna, 80 km northwest of Sidhi, and 130 km east of Khajuraho. Moving west-northwestwards at a speed of 30 kmph, this weather system is anticipated to continue its west-northwest trajectory. Over the next 24 hours, it is expected to gradually weaken into a depression as it moves across north Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Uttar Pradesh.

Simultaneously, a low-pressure area that was previously located over southwest Rajasthan has now shifted westward. The latest update from the IMD indicates that this low-pressure system is now over West Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan. It is expected to continue moving westwards over the next 12 hours, influencing weather conditions in the surrounding regions.

On August 4, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall in most areas, with heavy rainfall predicted at isolated spots. In East Madhya Pradesh, heavy to very heavy and even extremely heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places. West Madhya Pradesh is forecasted to receive heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall on August 4, with continued heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated spots on August 5.

In East Uttar Pradesh, heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated at several locations on August 4, while West Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience similar conditions at isolated places. East Rajasthan is projected to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on August 4, with isolated heavy rainfall continuing on August 5 and 6. West Rajasthan is also expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations on August 4 and 5.

Additionally, the Gujarat region, including Saurashtra and Kutch, is predicted to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on August 4. This forecast suggests significant weather disruptions across these regions, emphasizing the need for residents to stay alert and take necessary precautions. The IMD's predictions underscore the importance of being prepared for possible heavy rainfall and the potential challenges it may bring.

