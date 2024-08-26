Weather update: IMD issues red alert for flash flood in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh till this day; check forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) highlighted that the "deep depression" over East Rajasthan and adjoining West Madhya Pradesh is likely to move westward to reach the Saurashtra region and the adjoining areas of Pakistan, North East Arabian Sea by August 29.

The IMD also mentioned the likelihood of 'high flash flood risk' over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods in the Met Sub-divisions of East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in the next 24 hours. According to IMD, surface runoff and inundation may occur in some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas due to the rainfall.

Various low-lying areas have been inundated due to heavy rains in Gujarat for the last two days, with multiple regions experiencing extremely heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Recognising the gravity of the situation Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to State Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel and State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi through a telephone conversation

During their conversation, Shah expressed his concern and assured them that the central government would provide all necessary support to address the crisis. Shah's prompt response aimed to ensure that the affected areas received help on time.

"Due to the heavy rains causing flood-like conditions in some areas of Gujarat, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with the Chief Minister and Home Minister of Gujarat and assured them of any assistance needed from the central government," an official source told ANI.

Gujarat Chief Minister directed officials on Sunday to evacuate people from low-lying areas to safer locations. The chief minister's office said that Valsad, Tapi, Navsari, Surat, Narmada, and Panchmahal districts in South Gujarat have been the most impacted by the downpour.

The IMD has also issued an orange warning for the northeastern districts of Odisha, including Mayurbhanj and Kendujhar, as well as Dhenkanal, Angul, Jajapur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur.