Weather update: IMD issues red alert for 7 districts, orange for 4 in Himachal Pradesh, check full list

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state has not seen such heavy rains in the last 50 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, spoke to the Himachal CM on the prevailing situation, assuring full support from the Centre.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

There appears to be no immediate respite in the offing for Himachal Pradesh, which has been battered by rains over the last few days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Tuesday, issued "red" and "orange" alerts for several districts of the hill-state for the next 24 hours.

"A red alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul for the next 24 hours. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued in Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Chamba. A flash flood warning has been issued for Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti for the next 24 hours," said senior IMD Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma on Monday.

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur on Monday said the state recorded unprecedented rains in the past few days, adding that he was concerned over the loss of lives and damage to public infrastructure.

former CM Thakur, who is now the Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Assembly, told ANI that Himachal Pradesh had "not seen such rain in its history" as over 12 major bridges have been damaged.

"We never saw such a situation in the past several years. I am very concerned about the prevailing situation in the state. Several big and small rivers are in spate and if the situation persists over the next few days, there could be further damage," he said.

The rains have wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh triggering landslides, causing power disruption, blocking roads, and damaging bridges. Nature's fury in the state has claimed 20 lives over the past 48 hours.

Tourists were stranded in parts of the hill state, with the loss of infrastructure estimated at between Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 4,000 crore. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said the state has not seen such heavy rains in the last 50 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, spoke to the Himachal CM on the prevailing situation, assuring full support from the Centre.

