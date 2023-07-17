Weather update: IMD issues rainfall warning in Delhi-NCR, orange alert in these states as Yamuna water level recedes

The water level of the Yamuna river is now receding below the dangerous mark, reducing the probability of a flood in Delhi-NCR and other areas near the capital.

Just as the Yamuna river water remains receding and the flood warning in parts of Delhi eases down, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert in the national capital, as well as an orange alert in some northern states.

The Yamuna River water exceeded the danger mark with record high rainfall in Delhi and NCR cities this monsoon, leading to floods in major parts of the capital. As the water level is receding, the flood risk has reduced but rains are still expected to lash Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and nearby cities.

The IMD issued a weather alert where is said that Delhi will see light to moderate rainfall and cloudy skies on Monday, with drizzling expected in the national capital for the next 2-3 days. This comes as heavy rains lashed Delhi and NCR cities on Sunday evening, leading to waterlogging in some areas.

Not just in Delhi, but rainfall is expected in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab. Further, the MeT department has issued an orange alert in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, warning the citizens of heavy rains and thunderstorms in the area.

Himachal Pradesh remained the worst-hit area in the country this monsoon, with flash floods and landslides claiming dozens of lives this year. The damage to property, roads, and infrastructure has crossed Rs 3000 crore in Himachal, with the government now taking steps to help the citizens who lost their homes.

IMD predicted that Delhi NCR will be receiving mild to light rainfalls till July 18, after which the temperature will rise in the national capital slightly. However, it is unlikely that the flood situation in Delhi will return anytime soon.

While the floods have subsided in Delhi, the waterlogging situation is still persisting, and the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the same.

READ | Delhi weather update: National capital on 'yellow' alert, moderate rain expected today