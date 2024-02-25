Twitter
Deepika Singh clarifies if being TV star impacted her film career, says 'mujhe roles hi...' | Exclusive

Weather Update: IMD issues rainfall, snowfall, hailstorm alert in these states, check forecast here

States like Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand have been issued rainfall alerts.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Feb 25, 2024, 06:09 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on Friday, February 23, highlighting the likelihood of light rainfall and snowfall across the Western Himalayan Region until February 25. According to the IMD, there's a forecast of scattered light to moderate rainfall or snowfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, expected at isolated spots over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad on February 26, and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on February 26-27.

Furthermore, rainfall alerts have been issued for states like Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand. Concurrently, the IMD predicts hot and humid weather to persist over Kerala today.

The Meteorological Department also forecasts isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall in the Northeastern part of the country. According to the latest prediction, Assam and Meghalaya are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may witness isolated to scattered instances of such precipitation on February 24-25.

For the national capital, a partly cloudy sky is predicted on Saturday, with expected minimum and maximum temperatures settling around 8 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi, recorded over 24 hours, falls within the “moderate” category with a reading of 157, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The IMD also forecasts hot and humid conditions in Kerala on February 24, with no significant change in minimum temperatures expected over Northwest & Central India during the next few days.

As February progresses, the sun has grown somewhat intense post-midweek, though a slight chill lingers in the air. The Meteorological Office anticipates the potential for rainfall and hailstorms in certain areas of the state throughout the remainder of this month.

Recently, the state has experienced gentle to moderate rainfall consistently over the past few days, accompanied by thunder and hailstorms in certain areas, particularly in northern and eastern Madhya Pradesh, attributed to a western disturbance. According to Ashfaq Hussain, a meteorologist at IMD Bhopal, another western disturbance is expected to reach the state from February 24, along with a cyclonic circulation formed in Chhattisgarh. Additionally, a trough line has developed from Mizoram to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

“As a result of the said situation moisture will appear from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Following which, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and hailstorm at some places till February 28 and 29. Particularly, there is a possibility of more rainfall in eastern MP and in the district of Jabalpur, Shahdol, Sagar and Rewa divisions,” he added.

 

 

