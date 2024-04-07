Weather update: IMD issues rainfall, heatwave alert in several parts of India; check state-wise forecast here

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 40 C in the Kollam and Palakkad districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a comprehensive weather alert encompassing various regions across the nation. With a mix of scorching temperatures, impending rainfall, and potential heatwave conditions, citizens are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions.

In Kerala, the IMD has raised a yellow alert for several districts, forecasting soaring temperatures from April 6 to April 10. Kollam and Palakkad districts are anticipated to experience maximum temperatures hovering around 40°C, while Thrissur and Kannur districts may see temperatures reaching around 38°C. Additionally, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Kozhikode districts are likely to face temperatures of up to 37°C. In Thiruvananthapuram, Malappuram, and Kasaragod districts, temperatures are expected to be 2 to 4 degrees Celsius above normal, at around 36°C. Residents in these areas are advised to brace themselves for hot and uncomfortable weather conditions, excluding hilly regions.

Beyond Kerala, the IMD has issued predictions for other states as well. From April 6 to April 12, rainfall is anticipated over several regions including Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Telangana, Assam, and Meghalaya. Conversely, a heatwave is expected to grip Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Furthermore, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh might experience rainfall or snowfall during this period.

These forecasts highlight the importance of staying vigilant and prepared for fluctuating weather patterns. As temperatures soar and rainfall becomes imminent, individuals are encouraged to take necessary precautions to safeguard themselves and their surroundings. It's essential to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and stay updated on weather advisories issued by local authorities.