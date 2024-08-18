Twitter
Weather update: IMD issues orange, yellow alerts for several districts in this state; check details

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has also issued an orange alert for the Manimala River in Kottayam as water levels have reached dangerous heights.

India

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 06:25 AM IST

Weather update: IMD issues orange, yellow alerts for several districts in this state; check details
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for four districts in Kerala on August 17, warning of heavy rainfall and strong winds over the next five days.

Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts are under an orange alert, predicting very heavy rainfall of 11 cm to 20 cm. The alert continues for Kottayam, Idukki, and Kozhikode on Sunday and Monday, with similar warnings for Pathanamthitta and Ernakulam.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has also issued an orange alert for the Manimala River in Kottayam as water levels have reached dangerous heights. Authorities have advised caution for residents living near the river, warned of possible sea incursions along coastal areas, and recommended avoiding night travel in high ranges and river activities during heavy rain.

People living in unstable homes are urged to move to safer places. Earlier, on August 15, the IMD had issued a heavy rainfall warning for Wayanad, where landslides caused by recent rains claimed over 230 lives.

Heavy rainfall (7 cm to 11 cm) and very heavy rainfall (12 cm to 20 cm) are expected in Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Kannur on Wednesday, and in Kozhikode and Wayanad on Thursday.

 

 

 

 

