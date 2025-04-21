For Northeast India, the IMD predicts widespread moderate rainfall and thunderstorms, which are expected to continue for the next five days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Jammu and Kashmir on April 21, forecasting severe weather conditions. The region is likely to experience light showers accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds, gusting up to 70 km/h. This alert comes as part of the department’s ongoing monitoring of weather patterns, with conditions set to impact other areas in the coming days.

Alongside the orange warning for Jammu and Kashmir, the IMD has also issued a heavy rainfall advisory for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya from April 22 to 24. These states are expected to experience intense rainfall, which could lead to localized flooding and disruptions. The advisory comes in response to a series of meteorological developments, including three major troughs influencing the region’s weather. These troughs are likely to trigger thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in the affected areas, with wind speeds reaching 30-50 km/h.

For Northeast India, the IMD predicts widespread moderate rainfall and thunderstorms, which are expected to continue for the next five days. As these weather conditions progress, the situation will be monitored closely, with the possibility of more warnings being issued depending on the severity of the storm systems.

In contrast to the rain-affected regions, parts of Northwest and Central India are bracing for a heatwave. The IMD has forecast a rise in maximum temperatures by 2–3°C over the next five days, particularly in Vidarbha, south Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. As temperatures soar, the department has urged residents to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

Residents across the affected regions are advised to stay updated on weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to stay safe during these adverse conditions. With the seasonal changes in full swing, the IMD continues to monitor weather patterns closely to ensure public safety.

