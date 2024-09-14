Weather update: IMD issues 'orange' alert in Delhi-NCR for heavy rainfall, 'red' alert in...; check details

IMD highlighted isolated instances of heavy rain over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and thunderstorms across northwest India, excluding Haryana.

India's weather patterns continue to bring intense rainfall to various regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange' alert for Delhi-NCR, warning of heavy rainfall in the coming days. In its bulletin, the IMD highlighted isolated instances of heavy rain over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and thunderstorms across northwest India, excluding Haryana.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi's primary weather stations have reported significant rainfall. Safdarjung recorded 29.6 mm, the Ridge station noted 69.4 mm, Delhi University 56.5 mm, Lodhi Road 28.2 mm, Aya Nagar 19.5 mm, and Palam 18 mm. Incessant rains led to waterlogging and massive traffic jams in parts of Delhi and NCR. Areas like NH48, Minto Road, and near Saket Metro Station saw people wading through knee-deep water, further disrupting the daily commute.

Meanwhile, the IMD has also sounded a 'red' alert for several southern districts of Uttarakhand. A depression over northwest Uttar Pradesh is expected to move north-northwest, bringing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in southern Uttarakhand. The alert specifies heavy rain at isolated places in the state on September 13 and 14.

Additionally, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana are also likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated areas receiving very heavy showers.