The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi on Friday, May 30. It has warned of rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds reaching speeds up to 70 kilometers per hour. “Residents should be alert and prepared for potentially disruptive weather."

Delhi NCR, including Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida may also see light rain and thunderstorms on Friday. However, an orange alert regarding disruption and damage due to rain, is only issued in Delhi.

Light rain on 29 May

No warning was in place for Thursday morning, but light to moderate rain was still expected. “There are chances of some very light to light rain now. On Thursday, similar rain activity is expected, with the intensity even higher on Friday,” an IMD official said.

Heavy rainfall in May, Monsoon soon to hit Delhi

So far this month, Delhi has recorded 186.4 mm of rainfall, the highest ever for May. The previous record was 165 mm in May 2008. The average rainfall for May is only 30.7 mm.

At least 12 people have died in Delhi NCR due to house collapses, electrocution, and falling trees.

Delhi has been hit by five major thunderstorms causing flight delays, waterlogging, power cuts, and uprooted trees.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is progressing faster than its usual pace this year, according to the weather department. While it typically arrives in Delhi around June 27, the IMD has not yet announced an expected date for its onset in the capital.

“We are closely monitoring the progress,” said an IMD official, adding that the department is yet to determine when the monsoon will reach Delhi.

Thunderstorms in North India

Thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. Orange alert issued in Uttar Pradesh

Monsoon in Kerala and Mumbai

The monsoon reached Kerala on May 24, a full week ahead of its normal date of June 1. It was also declared over Mumbai on May 26, well before the usual onset date of June 11.

