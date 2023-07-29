Headlines

Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for 14 states including UP, Assam, Bihar amid heavy rainfall; check details

IMD issues heavy rainfall alerts for Indian states from July 29 to August 2: Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, UP, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, MP, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar. Expecting 115.6mm to 204.4mm rainfall.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 06:43 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for several Indian states from July 29 to August 2 as heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in  (115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) between July 29 and August 2. The states include Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Bihar.

As the monsoon season progresses, weather patterns are shaping up across various regions of India. A Low Pressure Area has formed over north Odisha and adjoining West Bengal Coasts, leading to widespread rainfall in different parts of the country. 

Northwest India:
Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and East Rajasthan can expect light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall on July 29 and August 2. West Uttar Pradesh will also experience similar conditions on August 1. Uttarakhand will witness these conditions from July 29 to August 2, and East Uttar Pradesh from July 29 to August 31, with isolated very heavy rainfall likely on July 29.

Central India:
East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to receive light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall between July 29 to 31. West Madhya Pradesh will experience similar conditions on August 1 to 2, while Vidarbha will have isolated very heavy rainfall on August 1 and heavy rainfall on August 2.

West India:
Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra can expect light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall from July 29 to August 1, and isolated very heavy rainfall on August 2. Gujarat Region will experience these conditions on July 29.

South India:
Coastal Karnataka is likely to witness light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall from July 29 toAugust 2, with isolated heavy rainfall. Telangana and South Interior Karnataka will have similar conditions on August 1 and 2, respectively.

East India:
West Bengal & Sikkim will experience light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall on July 29 and 30. Jharkhand will have these conditions from July 29 to August 1, while Bihar will experience them from July 31 to 2nd August. Isolated very heavy rainfall is likely in Odisha from July 29 to August 2 and in Bihar on 29 and July 30.

Northeast India:
The region can expect light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over the next five days. Arunachal Pradesh will likely have isolated very heavy rainfall on 29th July, while Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura will experience similar conditions on August 1 and 2.

It is important for residents and travelers in these regions to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and take necessary precautions during heavy rainfall events. Local authorities should also remain vigilant to address any potential flooding or adverse weather-related situations.

 

 

 

