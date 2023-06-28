Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for 6 districts in Maharashtra, check complete list

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert, indicating the possibility of heavy rains, for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Pune, and Satara.

Furthermore, the IMD announced that the southwest monsoon has advanced over Mumbai and Delhi. The weather department issued a 'yellow alert' for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg, signifying caution regarding the weather conditions in these areas.

The alert came after the heavy rainfall experienced in parts of Maharashtra, leading to the IMD issuing an orange alert specifically for Raigad and Ratnagiri on June 25. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai city received 104 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 123 mm and 139 mm of rain.

Earlier this month, the Andheri subway in Mumbai was closed for vehicular movements after waterlogging was triggered by heavy rainfall. The traffic was diverted towards the Swami Vivekananda road.

The IMD had issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and predicted heavy rainfall.

"Rainfall intensity to gradually increase over parts of Maharashtra during next 4-5 days. Indication of expected severe weather in the next 5 days, " said Regional Meteorological Centre on June 25.

Notably, the monsoon hit several parts of the country a few days back, giving people relief from the scorching heat.

Earlier on June 25, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an Orange warning to 13 districts in Odisha. Earlier on June 26, the IMD issued a yellow alert in the Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts of Kerala.

IMD Yellow alert was also issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts for June 27.

Earlier on June 26, the IMD issued an orange alert to Himachal Pradesh amid the incessant rain in the North Indian hill state.