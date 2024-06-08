Weather update: IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall warning in these states, check forecast here

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall for several regions in the coming days. Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Sikkim are expected to experience heavy rains until June 10. Kerala will see heavy rainfall until June 9, while Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to have heavy rains on June 7. Andhra Pradesh is likely to receive heavy rainfall on June 9 and 10, and Telangana on June 10.

The IMD bulletin states that isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam and Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim from June 6 to 10; Arunachal Pradesh from June 8 to 10; and Nagaland on June 10, 2024.

Additionally, hailstorms and squally winds with speeds reaching 50 to 60 kmph are forecasted for Rajasthan on June 7. Heatwave conditions are expected to persist in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand on June 7. These conditions will continue in Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, and Odisha until June 10. Severe heatwave conditions are forecasted for Uttar Pradesh from June 8 to 10.

Hot and humid weather is likely in isolated parts of Odisha and Bihar on June 7 and in West Bengal until June 10. The Southwest Monsoon has already reached Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. It is expected to advance into Chhattisgarh and Odisha over the next 2-3 days.

The IMD also predicts thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, West Bengal, and Sikkim until June 11.

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) are likely over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Saurashtra and Kutch, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Karnataka during the next 5 days. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe will experience similar weather from June 6 to 8.