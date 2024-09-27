Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning in 17 states for next three days, check details

IMD has predicted very heavy rains in many areas of the country including Gujarat, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Central Maharashtra, and Uttarakhand.

Monsoons have been extremely kind in many parts of India for the past few days. Despite continuous rains in several states, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in 17 states of India. IMD has also said that the departure of monsoon has already begun from some parts of the country this week.

Along with this, the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in various areas of Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Western Madhya Pradesh, Western Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Jharkhand. Along with this, heavy rains are expected in Central Maharashtra, Gujarat, Saurashtra, and Kutch tomorrow.

At the same time, heavy rainfall has been predicted in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from September 28 to October 2.

Along with this, heavy rains have been predicted in Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura from September 30 to October 2, in Arunachal Pradesh today and tomorrow as well as on October 1 and 2, in Assam and Meghalaya today and tomorrow as well as from September 30 to October 2.

According to the Meteorological Department, this week the southwest monsoon is retreating from some parts of the country. According to the Meteorological Department, on September 23, the monsoon departed from some parts of West Rajasthan and Kutch. On September 24, it retreated from some more parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat as well as some parts of Punjab and Haryana.

