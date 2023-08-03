Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar for 5 days; check state-wise forecast

IMD has issued red alerts in multiple parts of the country due to heavy rainfall predictions in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and parts of Delhi NCR.

In the midst of the untimely monsoons across the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert in many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and several parts of Delhi NCR for the coming days.

According to the most recent IMD weather update, heavy rainfall is expected to lash Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for the next two days. Apart from this, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also expected to receive heavy rains for the next five days.

IMD further predicted that Bihar will see two days of intense rainfall this week, with predictions of waterlogging in several areas. The weather forecast has predicted that Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will receive heavy rains from August 3 to August 7.

Meanwhile, parts of Haryana and Rajasthan will receive mild to heavy rains in the coming two days, with the temperature expected to drop by a few degrees. Due to rains in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, it is expected that light rains will be witnessed in parts of Delhi NCR such as Gurugram and Noida.

When it comes to the northeast states, Mizoram, Assam, Meghalaya, and nearby areas are bound to receive heavy rainfall for the next two days. Northern and eastern states of the country will receive rain in the first week of August, IMD predicted.

According to the IMD update, the temperature in Delhi and NCR cities is expected to drop to 25 degrees Celsius and light rains are expected over the next three days. Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, and other NCR cities will receive isolated light rains in the coming days, as per the forecast.

Delhi NCR and northern states have been reeling under heavy monsoons since the last month, with the rising Yamuna water levels causing floods in the national capital last month.

