Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar for 5 days; check state-wise forecast

Headlines

Manipur violence: After clashes in Churchandpur, curfew imposed in Imphal West, East

Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass on her journey as an actor at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

'Iron Man ki movie mein Spider-Man aaya toh bhi...': Utkarsh Sharma on his screen space with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

Meet billionaire Rahul Bajaj's son Rajiv, who introduced iconic Pulsar bike in India, now has whopping net worth of...

'Elephant Whisperer' star Bellie becomes first woman tusker caretaker at Nilgiris camp

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Manipur violence: After clashes in Churchandpur, curfew imposed in Imphal West, East

Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass on her journey as an actor at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

'Iron Man ki movie mein Spider-Man aaya toh bhi...': Utkarsh Sharma on his screen space with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

9 tallest bowlers in the world

Eye flu: 10 tips to avoid conjunctivitis amid monsoon spike

10 Predators that eat snakes

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Rani Mukerji to conduct masterclass on her journey as an actor at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Karan Johar reveals buying bra for his mother, says 'it was never a taboo topic'

'Iron Man ki movie mein Spider-Man aaya toh bhi...': Utkarsh Sharma on his screen space with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in UP, Uttarakhand, Bihar for 5 days; check state-wise forecast

IMD has issued red alerts in multiple parts of the country due to heavy rainfall predictions in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and parts of Delhi NCR.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 07:47 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the midst of the untimely monsoons across the country, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rainfall alert in many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and several parts of Delhi NCR for the coming days.

According to the most recent IMD weather update, heavy rainfall is expected to lash Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for the next two days. Apart from this, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also expected to receive heavy rains for the next five days.

IMD further predicted that Bihar will see two days of intense rainfall this week, with predictions of waterlogging in several areas. The weather forecast has predicted that Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will receive heavy rains from August 3 to August 7.

Meanwhile, parts of Haryana and Rajasthan will receive mild to heavy rains in the coming two days, with the temperature expected to drop by a few degrees. Due to rains in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, it is expected that light rains will be witnessed in parts of Delhi NCR such as Gurugram and Noida.

When it comes to the northeast states, Mizoram, Assam, Meghalaya, and nearby areas are bound to receive heavy rainfall for the next two days. Northern and eastern states of the country will receive rain in the first week of August, IMD predicted.

According to the IMD update, the temperature in Delhi and NCR cities is expected to drop to 25 degrees Celsius and light rains are expected over the next three days. Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad, and other NCR cities will receive isolated light rains in the coming days, as per the forecast.

Delhi NCR and northern states have been reeling under heavy monsoons since the last month, with the rising Yamuna water levels causing floods in the national capital last month.

READ | Monsoon rains update: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall today in Delhi, UP and other states, check forecast here

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 on Wednesday

Now you will also travel all over India by flight; this website is selling the cheapest tickets

Section 144 in Haryana: Communal violence in Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal; internet suspended after 2 dead

Meet Yang Huiyan, Asia's former richest woman who will donate $826 million to charity, know why

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE