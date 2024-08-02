Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in these states for next 4 days, check details

The IMD's regional forecasts indicate that Western India will face "extremely heavy rainfall," with Maharashtra experiencing such conditions until August 3.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a series of weather warnings as heavy rains are expected to impact various regions across India in the coming days. An orange alert has been issued for Delhi, indicating the likelihood of severe weather conditions. This alert extends to several other states, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa.

Residents of Delhi are advised to prepare for challenging conditions such as slippery roads, reduced visibility, traffic disruptions, and localized waterlogging in low-lying areas due to the expected heavy rains. The IMD forecasts intermittent showers in Delhi until August 5, with thunderstorms likely to occur.

In Kerala, the situation is similarly concerning following recent heavy downpours that caused severe damage in the Wayanad district, leading to over 167 casualties. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for most districts in Kerala, including Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragode. The state is expected to experience continued rainfall until August 4.

The IMD's regional forecasts indicate that Western India will face "extremely heavy rainfall," with Maharashtra experiencing such conditions until August 3. Goa and Gujarat are also anticipated to see similar heavy rainfall, with the worst expected on August 2-3 and August 3, respectively. Central India, specifically Madhya Pradesh, is forecasted to encounter "extremely heavy rainfall" from August 1-2.

In Northwest India, "very heavy rainfall" is expected in Uttarakhand until August 3, with similar conditions anticipated in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh on August 1. "Heavy rainfall" is forecasted in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan until August 4, and in Uttar Pradesh on August 2-3, Punjab and Haryana on August 2, and Rajasthan and Delhi on August 1.

Southern India will not be spared, with Coastal Karnataka expected to experience "very heavy rainfall" on August 1-2, while South Interior Karnataka will face similar conditions until August 2. Northeastern India will also see significant weather activity, with "very heavy rainfall" predicted in Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Mizoram on August 1. Additionally, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura will experience "heavy rainfall" until August 2.

As these severe weather conditions unfold, residents in the affected regions are urged to stay informed through official channels, exercise caution, and adhere to any advisories issued by local authorities to ensure their safety.