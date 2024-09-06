Twitter
India

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in several states, Delhi to witness...

In Delhi, it will be slightly colder on September 6 with a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 06:22 AM IST

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in several states, Delhi to witness...
The nation is experiencing a full monsoon. Rain and flooding have been reported in a few states. Life was completely disrupted by Gujarat's heavy rains last week. A similar incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh earlier. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are currently under an orange alert from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). 

Regions such as Saurashtra and Kutch are expected to experience heavy rainfall until September 6. Goa is likely to receive heavy rain until September 8. Additionally, heavy rains are anticipated in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, parts of Karnataka, and Kerala through September 8. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in the Southern Peninsula are expected to see very heavy rainfall. Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, and North Interior Karnataka will continue to experience heavy rain until September 8, with Kerala and Mahe also likely to receive significant rainfall during this time.

Scattered heavy rains are forecasted for northeastern states including Mizoram, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura until September 11, while areas like Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim will also see rain. Heavy rainfall is expected in eastern regions, including Odisha until September 8. Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience heavy rains until September 8 as well.

In Delhi, it will be slightly colder on September 6 with a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius. In the morning, winds will be 12 km/h from the southeast; in the afternoon, they will pick up to 16 km/h, and in the evening, they will drop to 12 km/h. It is predicted to remain cloudy with light rain or thunderstorms.

