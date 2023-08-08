Headlines

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in Bihar, Assam and other states; check state-wise forecast here

IMD has issued an alert for 8 states that are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on August 8.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Bihar. The region is expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rain on August 8. States like Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, and Uttarakhand are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

IMD posted a Tweet regarding the same and wrote, "The weather forecast predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall, with the possibility of extremely heavy downpours exceeding 204.4 mm on August 8th. Stay safe."

IMD has also issued an advisory stating that the locals should avoid areas prone to water logging and stay away from vulnerable structures. The expected rainfall has the potential to cause localised floods.

Read: Declared dead at hospital, wakes up during last rites: Curious case of BJP leader Mahesh Baghel

 

