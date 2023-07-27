Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these states; check state-wise forecast

IMD issues heavy to very heavy rainfall at various states of India of Friday. Thane schools to remain shut.

Several parts of the Indian subcontinent witnessed heavy rainfall this year leading to severe waterlogging issues and flood-like situations. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall for various states of the country for Friday (July 28).

The weather department has issued warnings to states including-- Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Goa, Maharashtra and Telangana.

Apart from this, Heavy rainfall is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat and Karnataka.

A notice has also been released stating that all schools in the Thane district of Maharashtra will also remain shut on July 28 in light of a possible heavy rainfall in the area.

IMD also reported that Mumbai witnessed its wettest July ever on Wednesday with a record rainfall of 1557.8 mm.

Meanwhile, social media is full of horrifying videos of flooding triggered by the continuous heavy rainfall in several parts including Udaipur, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and more. Everyday life of common people has been hugely affected by the landslides in the mountain regions of the country.

