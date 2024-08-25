Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for several states; check full state-wise forecast for upcoming week

"A trough extending from South Uttar Pradesh to the Bay of Bengal at 1.5 km above sea level is likely to cause heavy rainfall in our state, with some areas potentially experiencing very heavy rainfall," Bhubaneswar IMD Director Manorama Mohanty told ANI.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert on Sunday, predicting heavy rainfall in Odisha over the next three days due to a trough extending from South Uttar Pradesh to the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD also forecast light to moderate rainfall across most parts of the state over the next 24 hours. In the past 24 hours, six locations recorded very heavy rainfall, with Bamra in Sambalpur receiving the highest at 167.8 mm. Most other areas experienced light-to-moderate rainfall.

Mohanty added, "Many places have recorded light to moderate rainfall. Six locations recorded very heavy rainfall, while three recorded heavy rainfall, with Bamra in Sambalpur receiving the highest at 167.8 mm."

The IMD has issued an orange warning for the northeastern districts of Odisha, including Mayurbhanj and Kendujhar, as well as Dhenkanal, Angul, Jajapur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur.

In a statement, the IMD also forecast heavy rainfall in the state until August 27.

"Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over East & Northeast India during the week. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on the 27th; West Bengal & Sikkim on the 26th; Bihar on 26th & 27th; Jharkhand during 25th -27th; Odisha on 26th Arunachal Pradesh on 24th, 28th, 29th & 30th August; Assam & Meghalaya, Mizoram & Tripura during all the 7 days of the week. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 24th & 26th; Odisha and Jharkhand on 24th; Assam & Meghalaya on 25th; Mizoram & Tripura on 24th, 26th & 27th August. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Tripura, Mizoram on 26th August." it said.