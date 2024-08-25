Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who couldn't get bank loan, sold mother’s jewellery to build Rs 2000 crore firm, not from IIT, IIM, he is from

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for several states; check full state-wise forecast for upcoming week

Farhan Akhtar shares how his childhood with divorced parents played a 'huge role' in his own divorce: 'I cannot...'

Why NASA chose Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Sunita Williams, Barry Wilmore back to Earth?

‘Fearless debut to most dependable opener’: Virat Kohli’s special message for Shikhar Dhawan on his retirement

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for several states; check full state-wise forecast for upcoming week

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for several states; check full state-wise forecast for upcoming week

Farhan Akhtar shares how his childhood with divorced parents played a 'huge role' in his own divorce: 'I cannot...'

Farhan Akhtar shares how his childhood with divorced parents played a 'huge role' in his own divorce: 'I cannot...'

Why NASA chose Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Sunita Williams, Barry Wilmore back to Earth?

Why NASA chose Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Sunita Williams, Barry Wilmore back to Earth?

8 fiercest rivalries in animal kingdom

8 fiercest rivalries in animal kingdom

8 Bollywood sequels that flopped badly

8 Bollywood sequels that flopped badly

Must-watch films of pan-India stars

Must-watch films of pan-India stars

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Top mini electric cars to buy in India: Check price, features and more

Top mini electric cars to buy in India: Check price, features and more

Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Best-selling cars of July 2024 in India

Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Best-selling cars of July 2024 in India

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Farhan Akhtar shares how his childhood with divorced parents played a 'huge role' in his own divorce: 'I cannot...'

Farhan Akhtar shares how his childhood with divorced parents played a 'huge role' in his own divorce: 'I cannot...'

Gulshan Devaiah shuts down troll calling him 'one of the worst actors': 'What a creative way to...'

Gulshan Devaiah shuts down troll calling him 'one of the worst actors': 'What a creative way to...'

Harsh Chhaya on glorification of grey character, criticism on Undekhi, Animal: 'Morality ko apne sar par..' | Exclusive

Harsh Chhaya on glorification of grey character, criticism on Undekhi, Animal: 'Morality ko apne sar par..' | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for several states; check full state-wise forecast for upcoming week

"A trough extending from South Uttar Pradesh to the Bay of Bengal at 1.5 km above sea level is likely to cause heavy rainfall in our state, with some areas potentially experiencing very heavy rainfall," Bhubaneswar IMD Director Manorama Mohanty told ANI.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Aug 25, 2024, 05:29 PM IST

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for several states; check full state-wise forecast for upcoming week
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert on Sunday, predicting heavy rainfall in Odisha over the next three days due to a trough extending from South Uttar Pradesh to the Bay of Bengal.

"A trough extending from South Uttar Pradesh to the Bay of Bengal at 1.5 km above sea level is likely to cause heavy rainfall in our state, with some areas potentially experiencing very heavy rainfall," Bhubaneswar IMD Director Manorama Mohanty told ANI.

The IMD also forecast light to moderate rainfall across most parts of the state over the next 24 hours. In the past 24 hours, six locations recorded very heavy rainfall, with Bamra in Sambalpur receiving the highest at 167.8 mm. Most other areas experienced light-to-moderate rainfall.

Mohanty added, "Many places have recorded light to moderate rainfall. Six locations recorded very heavy rainfall, while three recorded heavy rainfall, with Bamra in Sambalpur receiving the highest at 167.8 mm."

The IMD has issued an orange warning for the northeastern districts of Odisha, including Mayurbhanj and Kendujhar, as well as Dhenkanal, Angul, Jajapur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur.

In a statement, the IMD also forecast heavy rainfall in the state until August 27.

"Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over East & Northeast India during the week. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on the 27th; West Bengal & Sikkim on the 26th; Bihar on 26th & 27th; Jharkhand during 25th -27th; Odisha on 26th Arunachal Pradesh on 24th, 28th, 29th & 30th August; Assam & Meghalaya, Mizoram & Tripura during all the 7 days of the week. Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 24th & 26th; Odisha and Jharkhand on 24th; Assam & Meghalaya on 25th; Mizoram & Tripura on 24th, 26th & 27th August. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also very likely over Tripura, Mizoram on 26th August." it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'You have big influence, can stop Putin': Ukraine President Zelenskyy to India after meeting PM Modi in Kyiv

'You have big influence, can stop Putin': Ukraine President Zelenskyy to India after meeting PM Modi in Kyiv

ISRO chief Somnath reveals Chandrayaan 4 design, set to launch in…, will bring...

ISRO chief Somnath reveals Chandrayaan 4 design, set to launch in…, will bring...

Boney Kapoor slams Arshad Warsi over claims of being underpaid in Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja: 'Who would have paid...'

Boney Kapoor slams Arshad Warsi over claims of being underpaid in Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja: 'Who would have paid...'

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after ENG beat SL by 5 wickets, BAN stun PAK in Rawalpindi

WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after ENG beat SL by 5 wickets, BAN stun PAK in Rawalpindi

Meet doctor who worked for 14 hours daily, studied in break, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt with AIR 69, she is posted as..

Meet doctor who worked for 14 hours daily, studied in break, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt with AIR 69, she is posted as..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Top mini electric cars to buy in India: Check price, features and more

Top mini electric cars to buy in India: Check price, features and more

Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Best-selling cars of July 2024 in India

Tata Punch to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Best-selling cars of July 2024 in India

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

This Amitabh film was remake of Tamil hit, superstar almost decided to quit film, underperformed at box office, is now..

6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs

6 vegetarian foods with more protein than eggs

Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini

Viral: Malaika Arora burns the internet with sizzling photos in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement