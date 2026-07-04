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Weather Update: IMD issues heavy rain alert for Mumbai; monsoon set to intensify in Delhi

Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra are set to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall with strong winds until July 6, the IMD said. Meanwhile, Delhi is expected to witness increased monsoon activity from Sunday.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 09:03 AM IST

Weather Update: IMD issues heavy rain alert for Mumbai; monsoon set to intensify in Delhi
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Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra are likely to witness intense rainfall over the next few days, while Delhi is expected to see a gradual increase in monsoon activity after a relatively weak start to the season, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has forecast heavy to extremely heavy rain accompanied by strong winds across Mumbai and neighbouring districts between July 4 and July 6.

The affected areas include Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Moderate to heavy rainfall is also expected in the ghat regions of Satara, Pune and Nashik districts.

Authorities warn of travel disruptions

Officials have cautioned that heavy rain could lead to disruptions in local transport, waterlogging and minor structural damage in vulnerable areas.

Residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel through low-lying areas and ghat roads and to stay updated on weather advisories. The State Disaster Management Department has also urged citizens to remain alert and contact local emergency helpline numbers if required.

Strong winds, extremely heavy rain possible

For the next 24 hours, Mumbai and adjoining areas are expected to receive widespread rainfall. According to the IMD, several places could experience heavy to very heavy rain, while isolated locations may witness extremely heavy downpours.

The department has also warned of occasional gusty winds reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph. In its 48-hour outlook, the IMD said rain is likely to continue across Mumbai and its suburbs, with intense spells expected at isolated locations.

Monsoon activity likely to increase in Delhi

While western India faces intense rainfall, Delhi is expected to witness stronger monsoon activity from Sunday onwards after a subdued onset.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Saturday, forecasting generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of light rain. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, with speeds reaching up to 50 kmph, are also likely.

Why Delhi has seen less rain so far

Meteorologists say the delayed strengthening of the monsoon over Delhi and much of north India is due to weather systems currently active over central India.

Mahesh Palawat, President of Skymet Weather, said the concentration of moisture over western and central India has limited rainfall in the national capital.

"The low-pressure trough over central India has concentrated moisture over states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. As this weather system weakens around July 5 and July 6, rainfall activity is expected to increase over Delhi," he said.

Light rain and thunderstorms forecast through early next week

The IMD said Delhi residents can expect cloudy skies along with light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds during the afternoon and evening on Saturday.

Light to moderate rainfall is also likely on Sunday, with showers expected during both the morning and evening hours. Thunderstorms, lightning and winds of up to 60 kmph may accompany the rain. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue on Monday and Tuesday, with intermittent rainfall and overcast skies likely across the national capital.

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