Weather update: IMD issues heatwave warning for UP, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and other states; full list here

Many areas, particularly in northern India, were still suffering from oppressive heat waves, which prompted state authorities to take the necessary action, including expanding summer vacations for school-age children. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning, predicting that the intense heatwave conditions would likely last for the coming several days, and urged people to take the appropriate safety measures to protect themselves from the intense heat.

The weather agency also described the scorching conditions and the anticipated time frame for when it would end in its most recent advisory.

Here’s the full list of states to experience heatwaves in the coming days:

-- In certain areas of Chattisgarh, the following three days are highly likely to have scorching or severe hot conditions.

-- In the next three days, isolated parts of Jharkhand are extremely likely to experience heatwave conditions ranging from mild to severe. The Jharkhand government on Sunday extended the summer break for children up to Class 8 to June 21 due to the unfavourable weather.

-- Odisha: According to the IMD, isolated areas of Odisha will continue to experience hot to major heatwave conditions for the following three days.

-- According to the meteorological service, Telangana is one of the states that might experience extremely hot conditions till Wednesday.

READ | 'Govt trampling on hopes of youth': Rahul Gandhi claims over 2 lakh jobs eliminated from PSUs

-- Coastal Andhra Pradesh: According to the IMD, the region would experience a heatwave over the course of the next two days.

-- Over the following two days, Bihar will also experience a scorching heat wave. In the previous three days, there have been close to 44 heat-related fatalities in the eastern state. In light of the worrying circumstances, Patna's schools will also be closed till June 24.

-- In certain areas, the heatwave conditions within Gangetic West Bengal are expected to continue for the next two days.

-- East Madhya Pradesh - Over the following two days, a heatwave will affect the eastern part of the state.

-- East Uttar Pradesh - According to the IMD, there won't be any relief from the scorching conditions for two more days in this region, where the Ballia district has had up to 54 fatalities in the past three days.

The weather department further noted that following the specified time, the heatwave conditions are anticipated to gradually decline from these areas. Additionally, it stated that the following two to three days would be suitable for the southwest monsoon to progress into West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand.