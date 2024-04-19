Twitter
Weather update: IMD issues heatwave, rainfall alert in these states till April 22, check forecast here

In Central India, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds from April 19 to 22.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 09:42 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a series of weather warnings and forecasts across different regions of India. A Western Disturbance is anticipated to influence Northwest India starting April 22. Consequently, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, and Himachal Pradesh may experience scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds from April 19 to 24. Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is likely over certain areas of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on April 19th.

For Northern and Northeastern India, the forecast includes widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorms and lightning in various states such as Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and East Uttar Pradesh from April 19 to 22.

Similarly, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Sikkim are expected to experience fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds until April 22.

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal is set to receive light to moderate rainfall from April 19 to 21, while Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Coastal Karnataka will experience isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning during various periods in April.

In Central India, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds from April 19 to 22.

Despite the rainfall predictions, heatwave conditions are expected in isolated/some pockets of Odisha from April 18th to 21st, followed by Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal from April 18 to 22. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and interior Tamil Nadu may experience heatwave conditions on April 19th, with severe heatwave conditions likely in isolated/some pockets of Odisha on the same day and in Gangetic West Bengal from April 19 to 21.

Moreover, hot and humid weather is anticipated in Konkan & Goa on April 19th, followed by Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana from April 20 to 22. Warm night conditions are also expected over Rayalase

 

 

 

