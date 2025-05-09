States such as Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand are likely to face extreme heat conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh weather forecast warning of a heat wave in parts of East India while predicting rain in some Northwest and Central regions. This weather pattern is expected to continue from May 10 to May 14.

States such as Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand are likely to face extreme heat conditions. The temperature in these regions could rise above 44°C during the peak hours of the day. The IMD has advised people to stay indoors during the afternoon, drink enough water, and wear light cotton clothes. The elderly, children and those with health problems are especially at risk during such heat waves and should take extra care.

While East India prepares for the scorching heat, several areas in Northwest and Central India may see rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning. States including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are expected to receive light to moderate rain during this period. The showers may provide some relief from the rising heat in these regions, but they could also bring strong winds, which may cause damage to trees, power lines or temporary structures.

The IMD has also asked farmers in the affected areas to take precautions to protect their crops. People are advised to stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid sheltering under trees or near electric poles. Weather experts say this shift in climate is not unusual for May, but it is important for people to remain alert and follow safety measures.

